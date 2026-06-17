Park Theatre CEO Steve Jackson to Retire After a Decade of Leadership

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The Park Theatre Board of Trustees has announced that Steve Jackson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of The Park Theatre, will retire on December 31, 2026, concluding more than a decade of transformative leadership.

Jackson first became involved with The Park Theatre in 2013, providing pro bono marketing support to the organization. Recognizing his vision and commitment, the Board appointed him CEO and Managing Director in February 2016. The Park Theatre was rebuilt from the ground up into a state-of-the-art performing arts center and has since, under his leadership, become a cultural cornerstone of the Monadnock Region and New England.

During his tenure, Jackson has developed and curated a diverse and ambitious programming slate, bringing internationally recognized artists such as Garrison Keillor and Judy Collins to Jaffrey, along with premieres of major Hollywood films.

In addition, Jackson established the theatre's artistic partnerships, hosting presenting organizations including the Ashuelot Concerts series, the Peterborough Folk Music Society, Electric Earth Concerts, and Project Shakespeare. He also launched signature community events such as Shamrock Fest and Dickens Fest, and created the Filmmakers Series, which has established The Park Theatre as a hub for filmmakers to present and discuss their work in person.

Jackson remarked about his retirement, “Serving The Park Theatre and this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Jackson. “What began as a volunteer effort grew into a shared vision that has brought people together through the arts. I am deeply proud of what we have built and excited to see how the theatre continues to grow in the years ahead.”

The Board of Trustees has initiated a search for Jackson's successor. Board President Nancy Belletete is forming a search committee composed of board members and external community representatives to identify qualified candidates.

“Steve's leadership has been extraordinary, and his impact on The Park Theatre and the broader community cannot be overstated,” said Belletete. “We are grateful for his dedication and vision, and we are committed to conducting a thoughtful and thorough search to find the next leader who will build on this strong foundation,” said Nancy Belletete.

Candidates interested in the position are invited to submit their CVs to hr@theparktheatre.org.

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