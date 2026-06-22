Review: GODSPELL at Break A Leg Legally

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Preparing the Way: Godspell Radiates Joy and Community at The Strand

There is a distinct, undeniable magic that happens when a theater company perfectly aligns its own personal mission with the spirit of the show on its stage. Stephen Schwartz’s classic 1971 rock musical Godspell is, at its core, a story about a disparate group of individuals coming together to build a community rooted in love, kindness, and shared humanity. It is only fitting, then, that Break a Leg Legally should deliver a production that feels so profoundly inclusive, energetic, and thoroughly joyful in The Strand theater in Dover.

Under the guidance of director Jacqueline Foss, Break a Leg Legally operates under the refreshing philosophy that community theater should be genuinely accessible to everyone. That raw, unpretentious dedication translates beautifully into this vibrant, modern-day mounting of the Gospel of Matthew. Foss has a keen eye for playful staging, and this version of Godspell leans heavily into the show’s improvisational, vaudevillian roots. The script famously relies on the cast’s ability to weave parables through a series of games, comedic skits, and modern pop-culture nods. This cast tackles the narrative with a playful, lightning-fast comedic shorthand that keeps the audience chuckling and entirely engaged from the very first cue.

Caleb Anderson portrays Jesus, carrying the immense responsibility of anchoring the production with equal parts charismatic leadership and quiet humility. In a role often undertaken by an older actor, the youthful Anderson transitions from a gentle, eccentric teacher in the first act to a poignant, tragic figure during the Last Supper with the skill of a seasoned veteran. Opposite him, Noah Lyons steps into the dual role of John the Baptist and Judas, providing a fantastic, complex counterweight. The shared chemistry between Anderson and Lyons during the classic soft-shoe number "All for the Best" stands out as a sharp, exquisitely timed highlight of the first half.

For those who know the show, it is truly an ensemble piece, and this cast is stacked with exceptional vocalists who each command their moment in the spotlight. The iconic, chart-topping ballad "Day by Day" is delivered by Renda Brooks with a pure, soaring sincerity that brings an early emotional peak to the evening. Later, Tiana Nygren’s "Learn Your Lessons Well" features pure fun, while Michael Mone’s "All Good Gifts" provides a rich, melodic tune with beautiful, soulful harmonies. Kristin Dunham also shines, nicely leading the stirring, tent-revival-like melody of “O Bless the Lord My Soul.”

The musical highlights continue as Vanessa Bellitti proves every bit sultry and brassy in the rhythms of "Turn Back, O Man," while Carly Miller leads a spirited, high-energy rendition of “We Beseech Thee.” A personal favorite, “By My Side,” features standout vocals from Brynn Story and Sarah Kuhn. Mone, Kuhn, and Dunham also share a gorgeous harmonic moment later in the show with “On the Willows.”

Brynn Story pulls double duty for this production, also serving as choreographer and keeping the cast in fluid, dynamic movement, whether navigating contemporary stylings or even executing a bit of tap. Music director Jill Hasselbacher expertly manages the rock-and-folk-infused score, beautifully balancing an electronic soundtrack with a live recorder and ukulele without ever overpowering the storytelling.

Visually, the production opts for an industrial minimalist aesthetic that works beautifully with the natural character of the theater’s stage. Rather than cluttering the playing area with heavy scenery, the creative team utilizes clever lighting transitions by Alex Long and minimal, versatile props to shift seamlessly from a playful playground of parables to the somber, stark environment of the show’s emotional climax. The costume design by Beverly Marzioli embraces an eclectic, individualized casual style for each disciple that perfectly mirrors the youthful, rebellious, and hopeful spirit of the original 1970s setting.

Technically, the production hit a minor speed bump or two with a failed body microphone, some brief feedback, and the crinkly sound of the mics rubbing on costumes. Though a bit bothersome, it didn’t take away from the immense spirit and powerful storytelling that this cast created.

Break a Leg Legally isn't just a collection of actors hitting their marks and singing their parts; it is a genuine, tight-knit community of artists extending an open invitation of joy directly to the audience. Tears flowed freely from audience members and cast alike during the finale, embracing the raw power of a community troupe portraying an age-old story of human frailty, good and evil, and the ultimate power of love. As great storytellers, this theater company keeps the community spirit alive, well, and deeply moving in the wonderful arena of local theater.

(On a side note, Dan Demers who runs the Strand is retiring at the end of the month, leaving the future of the The Strand in question. Break A Leg Legally director, Jacqueline Foss, assures that the theater troupe will continue on in spite of the setback.)

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