Park Theatre To Award Six Scholarships For Summer Youth Theatre Programs

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The Park Theatre will award six scholarships to local students for its 2026 Park Arts Summer Theatre Workshop Camp programs, helping make arts education more accessible to young people throughout the Monadnock Region. Scholarship recipients will be selected and announced on July 1, 2026.

The scholarships are intended to ensure that financial circumstances do not prevent young people from experiencing a program that builds confidence, communication skills, creativity, teamwork, and academic success. Studies consistently show that participation in theatre programs helps children develop public speaking skills, reading comprehension, empathy, problem-solving abilities, and self-confidence—valuable life skills that benefit them both inside and outside the classroom.

Four full scholarships, each valued at $350, will be awarded for the Park Arts Summer Theatre Workshop Camp for students in grades 3 through 8. The two-week program begins July 6, 2026, and will culminate in a production of the beloved classic fairy tale, Pinocchio. Through rehearsals and performance, participants will develop skills in acting, voice, movement, teamwork, and Stage Presence while bringing the timeless story of the wooden puppet who longs to become a real boy to life on The Park Theatre professional stage.

In addition, The Park Theatre will award two full scholarships, each valued at $175, for its Theatre Craft Workshop for high school-age students. This one-week program (begins July 13) introduces participants to the behind-the-scenes aspects of theatre production, including stagecraft, lighting, sound, set construction, props, and other technical elements that make live performances possible. The workshop provides students with hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of the many creative and technical careers available in the performing arts.

"We believe that every young person should have the opportunity to explore the arts, regardless of financial circumstances," said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. "Theatre education helps students build confidence, learn to communicate effectively, work collaboratively, and discover talents they never knew they had. These scholarships help open doors for students to gain skills and experiences that can benefit them throughout their lives.”

Park Arts and the scholarships are made possible by a grant from The Eppes-Jefferson Foundation.

The Park Arts Summer Theatre Workshop Camp and Theatre Craft Workshop Camps provide much more than a performance opportunity. Participants learn discipline, responsibility, creative thinking, and collaboration while working toward a common goal. Parents frequently tell us that their children leave the program with greater self-confidence, new friendships, and a sense of accomplishment that lasts well beyond the summer.

Students and families interested in applying for one of the scholarships (or regular tuition payment) should contact The Park Theatre by calling 603-532-8888. Applications must be received prior to the July 1 award date. A limited number of openings are still available in both summer programs.

Additional information can be found at https://theparktheatre.org/parkarts/.

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