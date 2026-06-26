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Spotlight: RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Prescott Park Arts Festival

The glass slipper fits in Portsmouth this summer

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Prescott Park Arts Festival opens its 2026 mainstage season with Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, presented by Service Credit Union, running June 19 through August 9 on the stunning waterfront Wilcox Main Stage in Portsmouth, NH. This enchanting production invites audiences of all ages to believe in the transformative power of kindness and to build a better, kinder world together.

Funnier, bolder, and more romantic than ever, this contemporary retelling features Rodgers + Hammerstein's most beloved songs alongside a sparkling script by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. Glass slippers, a pumpkin carriage, and a romance for the ages, all under the stars and for an optional recommended donation.

Performances run most Thursdays–Sundays at 7 PM. Matinee performances are scheduled for July 5 and July 25 at 1 PM. ASL-supported performances will be held on June 28, July 9, and July 18 at 7 PM, and the July 25 matinee at 1 PM. (Dates and times subject to change.)

And new this year, Royal Reservations are the ultimate Cinderella night out. For just $225, your group of up to eight guests gets reserved park seating, royal discounts on special merchandise, regal refreshments, a photo op with Cinderella's pumpkin carriage, and a special shout-out before the curtain rises. Spots are limited per performance — don't wait until the clock strikes midnight. Reserve by emailing or calling 603.436.2848.

Prescott Park Arts Festival invites the community to bring a blanket, gather friends and family, and enjoy incredible music in the heart of Portsmouth, all while supporting the Festival's commitment to accessible arts programming for all.







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