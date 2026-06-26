Park Theatre to Host Monadnock Main Street Cookout for America 250

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Celebrate America's 250th anniversary with great food, live music, and hometown fun at the Monadnock Main Street Cookout, hosted by The Park Theatre on Friday, July 3, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The festive community cookout will take place at The Park Theatre, 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, where guests can enjoy their meals inside the theatre's comfortable lobby or outdoors on the beautifully decorated “Park Patio”. The patio will feature tables, umbrellas, tents, patriotic America 250 decorations, and live music throughout the afternoon and evening.

The cookout menu will include grilled hamburgers, bratwurst, homemade chili, fresh salads, sweets, and a variety of beverages. A full bar will also be available for adults (valid ID required). Both cash and major credit cards will be accepted.

Adding to the family-friendly festivities, the renowned Kona Ice Truck will be parked in front of the theatre throughout the event. Even better, a portion of every Kona Ice purchase during the cookout will be donated to The Park Theatre, making it a delicious way to support local arts and entertainment.

The Monadnock Main Street Cookout is one of the signature events of The Park Theatre's America 250 Cultural Fair, a three-day celebration taking place July 2–4, 2026. The Cultural Fair commemorates the nation's Semiquincentennial with entertainment, history, community activities, and special events designed to bring residents and visitors together in celebration of America's rich heritage.

"We invite everyone to come enjoy a classic summer cookout with friends and neighbors while celebrating this historic milestone in our nation's history," said Steve Jackson CEO & Managing Director of The Park Theatre. "Whether you're stopping by for lunch, dinner, live music, or a Kona Ice, it's a wonderful opportunity to experience the spirit of community that makes the Monadnock Region so special."

For additional information about the Monadnock Main Street Cookout and the America 250 Cultural Fair, visit the event webpage (https://theparktheatre.org/america-250-cultural-fair/) or contact The Park Theatre.

Tickets for the fair events are available through The Park Theatre's website, theparktheatre.org or by visiting or calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

The theatre is located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is completely accessible and there is a bar (ID required) as well as the best popcorn in New Hampshire (with real butter!).

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