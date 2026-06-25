CHICAGO to Open at New London Barn Playhouse for 3-Week Run

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The New London Barn Playhouse has announced its opening of Chicago running June 24th through July 12th!

Chicago is a sizzling, satirical musical set in the jazz-soaked 1920s, where crime, fame, and showbiz blur into one sharp spectacle. It follows Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly—two murderesses who turn scandal into stardom with the help of a slick lawyer and a hungry press. Packed with razzle-dazzle choreography, biting humor, and iconic songs, Chicago exposes how justice bends when celebrity, corruption, and ambition take center stage.

Starring Ella Davison, a 2026 Acting Intern and a rising senior at Elon University, as Roxie Hart, and Adriana Milbrath* as Velma Kelly, last seen as Fraulein Kost in the National Tour of Cabaret. John Reed* as Billy Flynn, who made his off-Broadway debut in Amid Falling Walls for the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in 2023. Jasmine Lawrence* returns to the Barn Playhouse after playing Motormouth Maybelle last season in Hairspray, as she takes on the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton. J. Clanton as Mary Sunshine, fresh off the Chicago National Tour, also making his Barn Playhouse debut. Sheldon Mba is seen on the Barn Playhouse stage for a second time this season, after appearing as Padre in Man of La Mancha - In Concert With Symphony NH, and is now associate Director and Choreographer and ensemble in Chicago.

The 2026 Acting Intern Company also makes their MainStage debut in this production. Jaxon Ryan as Fred Casley, Gareth Hogan as Sergeant Forgarty, Skyler Wright as Amos, Grace Baker as Liz, Neala Carroll as Annie, Mekinzie Neville as June, Jillian Armstrong as Hunyak, Lyric Stratton as Mona, Valeria Flores as Go-To-Hell-Kitty, Asim Baraka as Harry, Jackson Gentry as Aaron, Reagan McComas as Martin Harrison, and Eli Gorman as Male Swing, and Caroline Kelly as Female Swing.

The Creative Team is a combination of those returning to the Barn Playhouse and a few making their debut. Josh Walden++ returns as Director and Choreographer, after directing and choreographing Hairspray in 2025. Christian Fleming^ returns as Scenic Designer, returning to the Barn Playhouse after designing many productions including Sister Act and RENT. Costume Designer Dustin Cross^ returns for his 7th season here, designing many productions including Sister Act, The Cottage, Mamma Mia!, and Always…Patsy Cline. Jose Santiago^ makes his debut here as Lighting Designer, previously working at Palm Beach Dramaworks, Pioneer Theatre Company, and Ogunquit Playhouse. Jeff Knaggs returns as Hair & Wig Designer, previously designing the hair and wigs for Million Dollar Quartet at the top of the 94th summer season here. Andrew Burns, Associate Costume Designer, previously designed productions of Million Dollar Quartet, Hairspray, and Clue. Jonas Harrison makes his debut here as Associate Scenic Designer, with previous designs at Alleyway Theatre, NYU Tisch, and Timberlake Playhouse. Sarah Nelson returns as the Music Director for Chicago, previously directing Jersey Boys here in 2024. This production is led by Stage Manager Margaret Kayes*, assisted by Wavyne White*, and 2nd Assistant Ace La Valla. The band includes Jarod Apple on Woodwinds, Fletcher Clark on Trombone, Michael Spanedda on Percussion, Jonathan Steltzer on Reeds, and Alex Moore on Trumpet.

Chicago runs June 24th thru July 12th with tickets starting at $30.00. All tickets can be purchased online at www.nlbarn.org/chicago, by calling the Box Office at 603-526-6710 or visiting the Box Office in person on the porch of the New London Barn Playhouse.

ABOUT THE NEW LONDON BARN PLAYHOUSE

Now in its 94th season, the New London Barn Playhouse is one of the longest-running theaters in the nation, renowned for its commitment to artistic excellence, education, and community impact. Located on historic Main Street in New London, NH, the Barn Playhouse presents a robust season of professional productions, concerts, new work development, and youth programming that enrich the cultural landscape of the region.

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