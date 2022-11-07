Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Park Theatre Announces Holiday Schedule Of Events

Nov. 07, 2022  

The Park Theatre will be humming throughout December with a wide variety of holiday events. They include concerts, two classic holiday movies, a filmed ballet as well as a stage play plus Santa live for the kiddies.

Here is what the "Happy Holidays at The Park 2022" schedule includes.

Thursday, December 1 at 7pm & Sunday, December 4. at 2pm and 7pm

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story

A new London stage production of Mark Gatiss' acclaimed adaption of the Dickens' classic book. Filmed live at the Alexandra Palace Theatre.

The sumptuous production stars Nicholas Farrell (The Crown, Chariots of Fire) and Mark Gatiss (Doctor Who, Sherlock). Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

Friday, December 2, 7:30pm

Freese Brothers Big Band: Swinging Into The Holidays

The Freese Brothers' 18-member orchestra and singer return to The Park Theatre with their holiday-themed show of classic hits. The Park's dance floor will be open during this performance. All seats are $20.

Saturday, December 3, 7pm

White Christmas (1954)

The perennial holiday film favorite starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye is presented on the theatre's big 27-foot wide screen with 17-speaker surround sound. The movie is sponsored by The Masiello Group and tickets are $9 and $8.

Saturday, December 10, 7:30pm

New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus "Suddenly Silver Bells"

The acclaimed singing group will have its first-ever concert in the southwestern part of the state. They have been performing around the country for over 25 years. The Eppes-Jefferson Foundation is sponsoring the concert. All tickets for this holiday-themed show are $20.

Wednesday, December 14, 7:30pm

Irish Christmas in America

The hugely popular holiday show from Ireland (in its 17th season) brings a fascinating performance of music, song, dance, and stories of seasonal Irish traditions. This family-friendly performance features lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, harp, and bouzouki, along with thrilling Irish dancing. Tickets are $30 to $40.

Saturday, December 17, 1pm

Santa's Annual Christmas Party!

This program of a free movie and Santa in-person was first conceived by the founder of The Park Theatre, Romolo Vanni. The tradition was brought back last year with the opening of the new theatre. First, there is a free screening of the holiday comedy movie ELF, followed by photos with Santa Claus. Plus, free gifts. Sponsored by The Given Family. No admission, but reservations are recommended.

Saturday, December 17, 7:30pm

The Heather Pierson Trio presents A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack

The Heather Pierson Jazz Trio has been performing the famous Vince Guaraldi score from the 1965 animated film, A Charlie Brown Christmas throughout New England for over ten years. The award-winning score is now part of the top ten lists of holiday music. Tickets are $25 and $10 for children 12 and younger.

Sunday, December 18, and Wednesday, December 21. 2pm and 7pm

The Nutcracker and The Mouse King

A brilliant and imaginatively conceived production of the Tchaikovsky classic holiday produced by Ballet Zürich. Christian Spuck puts the literary origin at the heart of his choreography of "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King", emphasizing the fantastical nature. Filmed live at the Zürich Opera House. Presented on the Eppes Auditorium's big screen, it is a feast for your eyes and ears. Tickets are $20 and $10 for children 12 and under.

"A theatre should be a magical place over the holidays. We have assembled a line-up of wonderful and enchanting shows that appeal to all interests and ages. We hope our existing fans and new fans will join us throughout December," said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.


Pontine Theatre Performs Donald Halls CHRISTMAS SNOW Photo
Pontine Theatre Performs Donald Hall's CHRISTMAS SNOW
Pontine Theatre pays tribute to New Hampshire’s beloved poet, Donald Hall, with an original two-actor staging of his story, Christmas Snow, which first appeared in The New Yorker in December 1964.  Hall writes of his 1938 holiday trip to Eagle Pond Farm, his grandparents’ home in Wilmot, NH, when he was ten years old.
NH State Council On The Arts Awards $20,000 Grant To Opera North Photo
NH State Council On The Arts Awards $20,000 Grant To Opera North
Opera North applied for and won a Cultural Conservation Award ('moose plate' grant) through NHSCA to build an ADA-accessible restroom that will be available to disabled guests. staff and artists inside the historic Beaman Farmhouse adjacent to the company's performance 'big top' at Blow-Me-Down Farm. 
Illusionist Ben Pratt Returns To Park Theatre in Jaffrey Photo
Illusionist Ben Pratt Returns To Park Theatre in Jaffrey
udiences from around the country are amazed and thrilled by magician-illusionist-comedian Ben Pratt. From his “Houdini” style escape from a straight-jacket to his “how did he do that?” illusions, Mr. Pratt always delivers an engaging and memorable performance. By popular demand, Ben Pratt returns to The Park Theatre for a third time this Saturday, November 5. There is only one performance at 7:30pm.
New Documentary About Artist Edward Hopper to Screen at Park Theatre Photo
New Documentary About Artist Edward Hopper to Screen at Park Theatre
A new documentary film about the celebrated American artist, Edward Hopper, has just debuted with acclaimed reviews. Hopper: An American Love Story will have two exclusive screenings at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on Wednesday, November 2 at 2pm and 7pm.

