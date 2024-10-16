Park Theatre Announces Halloween Schedule Of Movies & Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park Theatre has announced its line-up of movies and events for its Halloween season of spooky things.

The Halloween at The Park series starts on Friday, October 25 at 6:30pm with William Castle’s classic 13 Ghosts movie. When the spooky film was released in 1960, patrons at every theater received special “Illusion-O” glasses that allowed you to “see” ghosts in the film when there were no ghosts on the screen when you saw it without the glasses. Each member of The Park’s screening will receive the special glasses. Tickets are $10/$9.

The second film being shown is YellowBrickRoad. This 2010 horror film was shot entirely in New Hampshire. It screens on Saturday, October 26 at 7pm. It’s about an expedition of young adults who set out to explore a mysterious forest where the residents of a town all died. The director of the film, Jesse Holland, will Zoom in live from the west coast to have a Q&A about the NH made film. Tickets are $10/$9.

On Sunday, October 27, it’s a Taylor Swift Halloween themed dance party. The world’s #1 Taylor Swift Tribute DJ, DJ Swiftie, will be rockin’ the house with his laser light show as he spins Taylor’s biggest hits for you to dance to. Tickets for the all ages TayTay Dance Party are $25 ($30 day-of-show). Plus, you can purchase a VIP ticket for $50 and receive early access to the auditorium (and get the best position) plus an autographed photo from DJ Swiftie, and a foam glow wand. Costumes are encouraged.

On Halloween Day, October 31, festivities begin at 4pm when The Park Theatre participates again in Team Jaffrey’s Downtown Trick or Treat Candy Handout. The Park Theatre has partnered with UNICEF (the United Nations agency for children worldwide) to raise funds to help give aid to children in over 190 countries, The theatre is giving out official “Trick or Treat for UNICEF” donation boxes children can use when they go trick or treating. The UNICEF donation boxes can be picked up at the theatre’s box office. They can be dropped off at the theatre from November 1 to 3.

At 6:30pm on Halloween, it’s one of the most fun monster movies, The Monster Squad from 1987. Members (Andre Gower, Robby Kiger) of a monster fan club meet Count Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein, the Mummy and Gill Man. The fan favorite film is being sponsored by Park Theatre fan, Cory Ayala. Tickets $10/$9.

Finally on Halloween night at 7:45pm, it’s The Little Shop of Horrors. This 1960 Roger Corman cult film that started it all. The story about a clumsy young man who nurtures a plant and discovers it is a meat/man eater. A very young Jack Nicholson appears in the film as Wilburn Force (he likes dental pain). The film has been restored. Tickets $10/$9

Tickets for all Halloween movies and events can be purchased in advance by going to theparktheatre.org/halloween or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments