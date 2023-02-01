New Yorker Writer Adam Gopnik Brings New Book THE REAL WORK: ON THE MYSTERY OF MASTERY to the Lounge

On Tuesday, March 14 at 7pm, bestselling author and writer for the New Yorker Adam Gopnik visits The Music Hall's Lounge with his new book, THE REAL WORK, a wildly creative inquiry into perhaps the oldest question: How do we learn a new skill?
The 7pm event includes an author discussion, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
For decades, Adam Gopnik has been one of our most beloved writers, a brilliantly perceptive critic of art, food, France, and more. But recently, he became obsessed by a fundamental matter: How did the people he was writing about learn their outlandish skill, whether it was drawing a nude or baking a sourdough loaf? In The Real Work―his title the term magicians use for the accumulated craft that makes for a great trick―Gopnik apprentices himself to an artist, a dancer, a boxer, and even a driving instructor (from the DMV), among others, trying his late-middle-age hand at things he assumed were beyond him. He finds that mastering a skill is a process of methodically breaking down and building up, piece by piece―and that true mastery, in any field, requires mastering other people's minds. Exuberant and profound, The Real Work is ultimately about why we relentlessly seek to better ourselves in the first place
Adam Gopnik is a staff writer at The New Yorker. He has won three National Magazine Awards for essays and for criticism and authored numerous best-selling books, including Paris to the Moon. He lives in New York City.
The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Adam Gopnik with THE REAL WORK on Tuesday, March 14, at 7pm is $47. Ticket Package includes a signed book (THE REAL WORK, $30, hardcover), reserved seat, beverage, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
On Wednesday, February 22 at 7pm, award-winning author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Makkai visits The Music Hall's Lounge with her new novel, I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU, a riveting mystery around a murder at a New Hampshire boarding school.
Lend Me A Theater announces their winter production “The World Was Yours” by William Ivers at the Hatbox Theater in Concord NH running Fridays through Sundays from February 3 to February 19, 2023. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.
The brand new feature-length concert documentary Carole King: Home Again, Live In Central Park, which presents musical icon Carole King’s triumphant May 26, 1973 homecoming concert on The Great Lawn of New York City’s Central Park will debut nationally and at The Park Theatre on Friday, January 20 at 6:30pm.
On Wednesday, February 22 at 7pm, award-winning author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Makkai visits The Music Hall's Lounge with her new novel, I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU, a riveting mystery around a murder at a New Hampshire boarding school.
More Hot Stories For You
Rebecca Makkai's New Murder Mystery Comes To The Music Hall Lounge in February
January 31, 2023
On Wednesday, February 22 at 7pm, award-winning author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Makkai visits The Music Hall's Lounge with her new novel, I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU, a riveting mystery around a murder at a New Hampshire boarding school.
Lend Me A Theater to Present THE WORLD WAS YOURS Beginning in February
January 21, 2023
Lend Me A Theater announces their winter production “The World Was Yours” by William Ivers at the Hatbox Theater in Concord NH running Fridays through Sundays from February 3 to February 19, 2023. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.
Never Released 1973 Carole King Central Park Concert Film Debuts At Park Theatre
January 18, 2023
The brand new feature-length concert documentary Carole King: Home Again, Live In Central Park, which presents musical icon Carole King’s triumphant May 26, 1973 homecoming concert on The Great Lawn of New York City’s Central Park will debut nationally and at The Park Theatre on Friday, January 20 at 6:30pm.
LITERARY IN THE LOUNGE Presents Award-Winning Author Rebecca Makkai, February 22
January 13, 2023
On Wednesday, February 22 at 7pm, award-winning author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Makkai visits The Music Hall's Lounge with her new novel, I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU, a riveting mystery around a murder at a New Hampshire boarding school.
The Majestic Academy Of Dramatic Arts Will Present CATS: YOUNG ACTORS EDITION, January 27- 29
January 13, 2023
The Majestic has announced its upcoming production of CATS: Young Actors Edition performed by a talented cast of kids and teens.