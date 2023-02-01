New Yorker Writer Adam Gopnik Brings New Book THE REAL WORK: ON THE MYSTERY OF MASTERY to the Lounge

On Tuesday, March 14 at 7pm, bestselling author and writer for the New Yorker Adam Gopnik visits The Music Hall's Lounge with his new book, THE REAL WORK, a wildly creative inquiry into perhaps the oldest question: How do we learn a new skill?

The 7pm event includes an author discussion, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

For decades, Adam Gopnik has been one of our most beloved writers, a brilliantly perceptive critic of art, food, France, and more. But recently, he became obsessed by a fundamental matter: How did the people he was writing about learn their outlandish skill, whether it was drawing a nude or baking a sourdough loaf? In The Real Work―his title the term magicians use for the accumulated craft that makes for a great trick―Gopnik apprentices himself to an artist, a dancer, a boxer, and even a driving instructor (from the DMV), among others, trying his late-middle-age hand at things he assumed were beyond him. He finds that mastering a skill is a process of methodically breaking down and building up, piece by piece―and that true mastery, in any field, requires mastering other people's minds. Exuberant and profound, The Real Work is ultimately about why we relentlessly seek to better ourselves in the first place

Adam Gopnik is a staff writer at The New Yorker. He has won three National Magazine Awards for essays and for criticism and authored numerous best-selling books, including Paris to the Moon. He lives in New York City.

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Adam Gopnik with THE REAL WORK on Tuesday, March 14, at 7pm is $47. Ticket Package includes a signed book (THE REAL WORK, $30, hardcover), reserved seat, beverage, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.