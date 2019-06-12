New London Barn Playhouse Announces THE PAJAMA GAME

New London Barn Playhouse presents The Pajama Game running June 12th thru June 23rd. Tickets and information available at www.nlbarn.org or 603-526-6710

Welcome to the Sleep Tite Pajama Factory - it has been 40 years since The Pajama Game has been on the New London Barn Playhouse Stage. This original 1954 Broadway production kicks off a series of six MainStage performances as part of the 87th summer season. The Pajama Game runs June 12th thru June 23rd including two 2pm matinees on Wednesday, June 12th and Wednesday, June 19th and two 5pm performances on Sunday, June 16th, and Sunday, June 23rd. All other performances are Wednesday thru Saturday at 7:30pm.

The Pajama Game is a musical based on the 1953 novel 7 ½ Cents by Richard Bissell. To set the scene, labor troubles arise in the pajama factory when the workers demand a seven-and-a-half cent raise. During the protest, love blossoms between Babe, the grievance committee head, and Sid, the new factory superintendent. Love also sparks when Hines, the popular efficiency expert, falls in love with company secretary Gladys, but pushes her away with his jealous behavior. Sneaking around, Sid finds the company books and discovers that his boss, Hasler, has already tacked on an extra seven-and-a-half cent raise to the production costs, but is keeping the profits for himself.

Starring in this production is a wonderful cast of returning Barnies from past seasons. Carly Valancy* playing Babe Williams is back for another summer at the Barn after playing Guinevere in Camelot last summer. Chris Cherin* plays Sid Sorokin and is back for another season after his run as Julian Marsh in the award-winning production of 42nd Street. Tom Ford* plays the role of Mr Hasler & Pop and returns to the Barn after an 8-year hiatus previously performing in productions of She Loves Me, The Producers, Harvey, The Pirates of Penzance, and Hairspray. The Pajama Game is directed by Chad Larabee++ returning this season after he directed On Golden Pond and Little Women returning choreographer Natalie Wisdom is back again this season after she choreographed Little Women for the 2018 season, and music is directed by Shane Parus back again this season after music directing Camelot in 2018. The scenic designer is Brad Carlson, the lighting designer is Kevin Allinder and costumes are designed by Emily Kimball. The stage manager is Elizabeth Haroian*.

Also in The Pajama Game is the 2019 Acting Intern Company! Caroline Attayek as Gladys, Justin Norwood as Hines, Matthew Carp as Prez, Stephanie Everett as Mabel, Cara Dipietro as Poopsie, Alec Michael Ryan as Charlie and Max, Darron Hayes as Genarro and Steam Heat Dancer, Nick Cortazzo as Hutchinson and Steam Heat Dancer, Hannah Hunt as Mae, Haley McCormick as Brenda, Sabrina Koss as Rita, RhonniRose Mantilla as Virginia, Bradley Ford Betros as Anderson, Trevin Parker as Joe, and Lauren Echausse as Lynda.

Tickets start at $20 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office every day from 11AM to 6PM. New this season the New London Barn Playhouse has partnered with TODAYTIX for tickets and RUSH tickets for each performance. Please download the TODAYTIX app for more information or visit https://www.todaytix.com/x/summer-destinations.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. ++Denotes Membership in Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You