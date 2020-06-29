New London Barn Playhouse Announces New Managing Director, Elliott Cunningham

The New London Barn Playhouse is thrilled to announce the promotion of Elliott Cunningham to the key management position of Managing Director. Elliott has been with the organization since 2015 and has served as Director of Operations/Associate Artistic Director and Company Manager since 2017. Keith Coughlin, Executive Artistic Director, says of Elliott's promotion, "The Barn is extremely blessed to have such a collaborative artist and arts administrator in this leadership position. Elliott's passion and knowledge will ensure that our beloved organization will continue to grow and thrive in the years to come."

Cunningham arrived at the New London Barn in 2015, when he performed as a Guest Artist in the Barn's production of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. He has also graced the Barn stage in such productions as Little Women, Crazy for You, Shrek and Souvenir. Beyond New London, some of Elliott's other performance credits include Lead Production Singer, Cunard Line Queen Mary 2 and Queen Elizabeth, Altar Boyz, Urinetown, The Secret Garden, Addams Family, Hairspray, My Fair Lady, She Loves Me, and Brigadoon. Elliott is also a member of the performing group, Four Guys Who Sing. He has also served in key management roles with the Off-Broadway NYC theatre company, Transport Group, Cunard Cruise Lines and other non-theatrical organizations. Elliott has a BFA in Musical Theatre from the Chicago College of Performing Arts, Roosevelt University.

Cunningham will report directly to Executive Artistic Director, Keith Coughlin, and the New London Barn Playhouse Board of Directors. He will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Playhouse and supervise the Director of Development, Director of Sales and Marketing and Business Manager. Elliott plans to take full advantage of this current non-producing season to give complete focus to the administrative aspects of the organization. He remains committed to ensuring that the Barn's future remains as bright as its past. "The shutdown we are experiencing as a result of the pandemic presents us with unprecedented challenges. I am excited for the opportunity to guide this beloved company through these difficult times. I am truly honored that Keith Coughlin and the Board of Directors have entrusted me with this position. All of us will continue to work together to guarantee that the Barn will 'shine on'."

