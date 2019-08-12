New London Barn Playhouse Announces CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Award-winning New London Barn Playhouse presents Catch Me If You Can running August 7th thru August 18th and information available at www.nlbarn.org or 603-526-6710.

Catch Me If You Can tells the real-life story of Frank Abagnale, Jr., who conned millions of dollars and posed as a Pan Am pilot, a doctor, and a legal prosecutor, all before the age of 19! Catch Me If You Can runs August 7th thru August 18th including three 2pm matinees on Wednesday, August 7th, Wednesday, August 14th, and Friday, August 16th and two 5pm performances on Sunday, August 11th and Sunday, August 18th. All other performances are Tuesday thru Saturday at 7:30pm.

Based on the same plot as the 2002 film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks and the 1980 autobiography by Abagnale and Stan Redding, Catch Me If You Can is based on a true story. Frank Abagnale, Jr., a young con man, is stopped at the Miami International Airport by FBI Agent Carl Hanratty. He parlays a gift for telling tall tales and forging checks into an around-the-world spree. Making his break from the FBI, Frank manages to pose as an airline pilot, an emergency room doctor and a lawyer, winning the heart of nurse Brenda Strong along the way. The charming young con artist is greatly influenced by his father (who has his own brushes with the law) and forges an unlikely friendship with Hanratty.

Starring in this production is a wonderful cast of returning Barnies from past seasons, accompanied by some brilliant new talent. Jeffrey Kringer* plays Frank Abagnale, Jr. in his Barn Playhouse debut, most recently he was seen touring the country in the First National Tour of Cruel Intentions: The Musical. Jacob Tischler* plays FBI Agent Carl Hanratty and is back at the Barn after being an acting intern here in 2012 and appearing in 39 Steps in 2016. Todd Yard* is making his New London Barn Playhouse debut playing Frank Abagnale, Sr., most recently playing Bruce in Fun Home at Speakeasy Stage in Boston. Kerry Conte* is at the Barn playing Paula Abagnale, returning after playing Fiona in Brigadoon in 2016. Kathleen Carter plays Carol Strong, recently finishing up life on the road as the lead vocalist in the national tour of In The Mood. Adam Zeph is back at the Barn for the second time this season to play Roger Strong, having played Roy in The Odd Couple in July. The Barn is incredibly excited to welcome a stellar creative team for Catch Me If You Can. Jeff Whiting++ directs and choreographs this production in his New London Barn Playhouse debut. Previous credits for Whiting include Bullets Over Broadway, Hair, Wicked, Young Frankenstein all on Broadway and National Tours of Bullets Over Broadway, Hairspray, The Producers, and The Rockin' Road to Dublin. Bradley Allan Zarr is also at the Barn for the first time as the Associate Director and Choreographer. His credits include national tours of Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone, Catch Me If You Can, Anything Goes, and Bullets Over Broadway. Robbie Cowan returns to the Barn for his 5th season as Music Director/Music Coordinator, most recently as the Music Director and keys for Peter and the Starcatcher earlier in the season. The Barn celebrates a group of remarkable and talented designers for this production - Becky Bodurtha+ (Costume Designer) and Lindsey Larissa Kuhn (Associate Costume Designer), Erik Diaz+ (Scenic Designer), and Keith A. Truax+ (Lighting Designer). The Stage Manager for this production is Brian R. Sekinger*.

Also starring in Catch Me If You Can is the 2019 Acting Intern Company! Caroline Attayek (Diane), Bradley Ford Betros (Frank Abagnale Jr. Players), Matthew Carp (Agent Dollar), Nick Cortazzo (Frank Abagnale Jr. Players), Cara Dipietro (Brenda Strong), Lauren Echausse (Cheryl Ann), Stephanie Everett (Frank Abagnale Jr. Players), Darron Hayes (Frank Abagnale Jr. Players), Hannah Hunt (Betty), Sabrina Koss (Sponsors), RhonniRose Mantilla (Sponsors), Haley McCormick (Sponsors), Justin Norwood (Frank Abagnale Jr. Players), Alec Michael Ryan (Agent Branton) and Trevin Parker (Agent Cod).

Tickets start at $20 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office every day from 11AM to 6PM. Rush tickets are available for $18.00 by downloading the TodayTix app.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. +Denotes membership in United Scenic Artists. ++Denotes Membership in Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.





