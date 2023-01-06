Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents THE 39 STEPS

From the novel by John Buchan and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock.

Jan. 06, 2023  

New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents THE 39 STEPS

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre.

This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance. As the Bard says, "With mirth and laughter, let old wrinkles come!"

NHTP's production is directed by Blair Hundertmark who captained the hilarious Women Playing Hamlet and Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood in past seasons. Talking about NHTP's 2022-23 season theme of Legacy and Transformation, Blair says: "With The 39 Steps, which went from a 1915 book to a classic 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film to a 2005 play, the concept of transformation is baked into its legacy. In this fun and fast-paced staged version, playwright Patrick Barlow proves that 100+ years later the original plot of good vs. evil, with one everyman saving the world from an international network of spies, could be transformed into a wild comic romp by using only four actors to play scores of characters while staying true to the original suspenseful storyline. And, of course, the transformation of our mild-mannered everyman into an action hero is a magnificent personal journey-- not to be missed!"

The 39 Steps will star local favorites Shawn Crapo and Courtney St. Gelais, with Jen and Michael Towle as the Clowns. The production crew includes Stage Management by Samantha Smith, Lighting Design by Tayva Young, Sound Design by CJ Lewis, Set and Prop Design by Quentin Stockwell, and Costume Design by Jen Towle.

In connection with NHTP's MainStage Productions, the Community Connector series will continue with Local Heroes: The Call to Leadership on Thursday, January 26, 5:30-6:30 pm.

Tickets for The 39 Steps are $30 general admission, $26 students, seniors, veterans. Full information is at www.nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow.


