Neukom Institute Announces 2021 Playwriting Shortlist

Dartmouth's Neukom Institute has announced the playwriting shortlist for the 2021 Neukom Institute Literary Arts Awards. The fourth annual award for playwriting considers full-length plays and other full-length works for the theater that address the question "What does it mean to be a human in a computerized world?"

2021 Neukom Awards Shortlist for Playwriting:

"Some of Us Exist in the Future" by Nkenna Akunna

"Roll Play" by Julia Blauvelt

"Omen Road to Starrville" by Erik Champney

"BETA" by Christian Durso

"meet you at the Galaxy Diner" by Gina Femia

"Edit Annie" by Mary Glenn Frederick

"UX" by Jason Gray Platt

"wad" by Keiko Green

"NOISE: A Teenage Panic Attack on National Themes" by Ezra Brain and J. Andrew Norris

"Bounded in a Nutshell" by Jason C. Stuart

"The Moderate" by Ken Urban

"Atlas, the Lonely Gibbon" by Deborah Yarchun

The award includes a $5,000 honorarium and support for a two-stage development process with workshops at VoxLab and Northern Stage. The award will be announced in the spring.

The Neukom playwriting award is a partnership between the Neukom Institute, the Department of Theater at Dartmouth College, VoxLab, and Northern Stage based in White River Junction, Vermont.

A total of 140 submissions were received for the 2021 playwriting award.

"It is exciting to see that the Neukom playwriting prize has tapped into an extraordinarily vibrant community of artists who are using their creative energies to explore one of the central issues of our day - the effect of technology and computation on the human condition," said Dan Rockmore, director of the Neukom Institute and creator of the award program. "It is a real treat to be able to support and perhaps even galvanize such a wonderful body of work."

The Neukom Institute for Computational Science is dedicated to supporting and inspiring computational work. The Literary Arts Awards is part of the Neukom Institute's initiative to explore the ways in which computational ideas impact society.

Complete information for play submissions as well as information on previous winners may be found on the Neukom Awards website: https://sites.dartmouth.edu/neukominstitutelitawards/.