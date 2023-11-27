NH Gay Men's Chorus To Return To Park Theatre For Dickens Fest

Don't miss their unique holiday program, "Holly Jolly Folly."

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Emilie Kouatchou, Robert Lenzi & More to Star in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo 1 Emilie Kouatchou & Robert Lenzi to Star in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse
Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre Photo 2 Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Hatbox Theatre This Holiday Season Photo 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Hatbox Theatre This Holiday Season

NH Gay Men's Chorus To Return To Park Theatre For Dickens Fest

They received thunderous applause from the Jaffrey audience in December of 2022. The internationally acclaimed New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus returns to The Park Theatre on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 pm as part of the New England Dickens Fest.
Established in 1998, the nonprofit group of over 25 singers has played extensively in New England and the United States. They celebrate their 26th year with a unique holiday program, "Holly Jolly Folly.”

The New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus has an incredible, endearing history of triumphs and struggles, good times and bad. Through it all, the Chorus has delivered high-quality entertainment and musical joy to tens of thousands of people. Despite overcoming fears and doubts in its early years, when acceptance of gay people in New Hampshire was scarce, the NHGMC today is more popular than ever all over the state and beyond. In the words of NH Governor Christopher Sununu, the Chorus is “truly a Granite State musical treasure."

In addition to the singers, the Chorus ensemble will be supported by an orchestra.
“We are delighted to have the New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus return to The Park this holiday season. They are a perfect addition to our Dickens Fest schedule of events. Their performance is guaranteed to get everyone in a festive holiday mood,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.
New England Dickens Fest is made possible through an underwriting sponsorship by M&T Bank.
All tickets are $20. They may be purchased online by visiting Click Here, by calling (603) 532-8888 or directly at the theatre box office.


The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.
 

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.
The Park TheatreFor Media Inquiries, contact:Steve Jackson19 Main Street, P.O. Box 278, Jaffrey, NH 03452www.theparktheatre.orgsjackson@theparktheatre.org603-532-9300 office603-562-1010 cellNH Gay Men's Chorus To Return To Park Theatre For Dickens Fest




RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
SOUTH PACIFIC: IN CONCERT to be Presented at The New London Barn Playhouse This Summer Photo
SOUTH PACIFIC: IN CONCERT to be Presented at The New London Barn Playhouse This Summer

The New London Barn Playhouse and Symphony NH collaborate to bring South Pacific: In Concert to the stage. Experience the romantic Rodgers and Hammerstein score performed by professional musicians and vocalists. Don't miss this timeless production.

2
Cookbook Event with Top Chef Karen Akunowicz to Take Place at The Music Hall Lounge in Dec Photo
Cookbook Event with Top Chef Karen Akunowicz to Take Place at The Music Hall Lounge in December

Join us for a Cookbook Event featuring Top Chef and James Beard Award-winning Chef Karen Akunowicz as she presents her new book, 'Crave: Bold Recipes That Make You Want Seconds.'

3
New Hampshire Theatre Project Brings Back ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A Live Radio Play Photo
New Hampshire Theatre Project Brings Back IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A Live Radio Play

After a four-year hiatus, New Hampshire Theatre Project will bring back It's a Wonderful LIfe: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry.

4
Weathervane Theatre Announces Cast for Inaugural Holiday Season Photo
Weathervane Theatre Announces Cast for Inaugural Holiday Season

Weathervane Theatre has announced the cast for its inaugural holiday season this December. Featuring four veterans of the Weathervane stage, the holiday season company will perform two productions—Who's Holiday! and Winter Wonderettes—in alternating rep over the course of one week in three locations.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
the Thanksgiving play, by Larissa Fasthorse in New Hampshire the Thanksgiving play, by Larissa Fasthorse
BNH Stage (12/01-12/03)Tracker
It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry in New Hampshire It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry
New Hampshire Theatre Project (11/25-12/10)
Disney's The Lion King Jr in New Hampshire Disney's The Lion King Jr
Theatre UP (4/12-4/14)
Curtains in New Hampshire Curtains
Theatre UP (5/10-5/19)
Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical in New Hampshire Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical
Players' Ring Theatre (5/25-6/02)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in New Hampshire Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Merrill Auditorium (1/12-1/13)
9 to 5 in New Hampshire 9 to 5
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/19-7/28)
The Four Phantoms In Concert in New Hampshire The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
Children of Eden in New Hampshire Children of Eden
New Hampshire Theatre Project (3/15-3/24)
Once Upon A Stone Age in New Hampshire Once Upon A Stone Age
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/20-7/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound