NH Gay Men's Chorus To Return To Park Theatre For Dickens Fest

They received thunderous applause from the Jaffrey audience in December of 2022. The internationally acclaimed New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus returns to The Park Theatre on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 pm as part of the New England Dickens Fest.

Established in 1998, the nonprofit group of over 25 singers has played extensively in New England and the United States. They celebrate their 26th year with a unique holiday program, "Holly Jolly Folly.”

The New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus has an incredible, endearing history of triumphs and struggles, good times and bad. Through it all, the Chorus has delivered high-quality entertainment and musical joy to tens of thousands of people. Despite overcoming fears and doubts in its early years, when acceptance of gay people in New Hampshire was scarce, the NHGMC today is more popular than ever all over the state and beyond. In the words of NH Governor Christopher Sununu, the Chorus is “truly a Granite State musical treasure."

In addition to the singers, the Chorus ensemble will be supported by an orchestra.

“We are delighted to have the New Hampshire Gay Men's Chorus return to The Park this holiday season. They are a perfect addition to our Dickens Fest schedule of events. Their performance is guaranteed to get everyone in a festive holiday mood,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

New England Dickens Fest is made possible through an underwriting sponsorship by M&T Bank.

All tickets are $20. They may be purchased online by visiting Click Here, by calling (603) 532-8888 or directly at the theatre box office.



The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.



About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.

The Park TheatreFor Media Inquiries, contact:Steve Jackson19 Main Street, P.O. Box 278, Jaffrey, NH 03452www.theparktheatre.orgsjackson@theparktheatre.org603-532-9300 office603-562-1010 cell