MANDATE FOR MURDER Comes to the Hatbox Theater This Month

The show will run Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 pm.

By: Nov. 04, 2024
MANDATE FOR MURDER Comes to the Hatbox Theater This Month Image
Lend Me A Theater has announced their fall production Mandate For Murder by Pat Cook at the Hatbox Theater. This dessert theatre show will run Saturday, November 16 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 pm. 

Politics can be murder! It's election night and all the friends and supporters of mayoral candidate Matthew Kensington are throwing him a surprise birthday/campaign party. But there's one surprise no one suspects. An aide is found stabbed in the back with the birthday cake knife! All clues point to the loyal supporters. Was it the wise cracking Estelle, with her cutting remarks and shady past? Or maybe Macauley, the editor of the local newspaper, has uncovered some dirt he thinks should be hidden.

Cues and suspects abound in this frenetic political satire that leaves the audience wondering just who they can trust. Great fun for all, with campaigners canvassing the audience as to who they'll vote for. Not only can the audience question the suspects, but they even get to vote for the candidate of their choice and change the ending for each performance! CONTENT WARNINGS: references to murder, stabbing.




