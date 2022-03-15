Ljerka Končar Gamulin Brings HOMMAGE A SHOSTAKOVICH to Days Of Milko Kelemen International Festival

Tomorrow, March 16th at 2:00 PM EDT the PARMA Live Stage will be hosting Monika Leskova as she performs Ljerka Končar Gamulin's composition, Hommage a Shostakovich.

Hommage a Shostakovich for Cello and Strings by young Croatian cellist and composer Ljerka Končar Gamulin was premiered at the Fall 2021 Days of Milko Kelemen Festival.

Since its founding in 1995, Days of Milko Kelemen gathers prominent Croatian and world-famous artists every year in Slatina, mostly thanks to the international reputation of the late great Croatian composer to whom the contemporary music festival is dedicated.

Cellist, composer, and sound producer Ljerka K.G. started to play cello at the age of five, winning as a child numerous prizes and awards on Croatian and European International Cello Competitions. She broaden her musical horizons working with famous cellists such as Natalia Shahowskaya, Leslie Parnas, Eleonore Schoenfelc and David Grigorian. As a soloist Ljerka appeared in Salzburg, Paris, Bruxelles and London, but very soon started to compose her own music in genres from classical music, jazz to film music and video spots.

Croatian cellist Monika Leskovar (born Kreutztal, Germany, 1981), studied with Dobrila Berkovic-Magdalenic at Elly Bašić Music School in Zagreb and later with Valter Dešpalj. In 1996 she became a student of David Geringas at the Hanns Eisler Hochschule für Musik in Berlin, where - from 2006 to 2011 - she was an assistant. From October 2012 she teaches cello at Lugano Conservatory of Music in Switzerland. In masterclasses she worked together with Mstislav Rostropovitch and Bernard Greenhouse. Winner of several prizes at international cello competitions - International Tchaikovsky for Young Musicians (Sendai, 1995), Antonio Janigro (Zagreb, 1996), Rostropovich (Paris, 1997), Eurovision Grand Prix (Vienna, 1998), Roberto Caruana "Stradivari" (Milano, 1999), International ARD (Munchen 2001), 5th Adam (New Zealand, 2003). Sofia Gubaidulina says of her: "Monika perfectly performed my Preludes for solo violoncello... She is truly remarkable, and simply I adore her... Monika is the sort of talent that only appears by the Grace of God".



More information about this performance, including a streaming link, can be viewed here:

https://www.parmarecordings.com/event/ljerka-koncar-gamulin-03-16-22/.