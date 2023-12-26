Last Chance to Vote for the BWW New Hampshire Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Nicole Henry - I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY: THE SONGS OF WHITNEY HOUSTON - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club 13%

Sara Funk - SECRET SANTA CABARET - RGC Theatre/Dive In Productions 11%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - 11 O'CLOCK NUMBERS CABARET - RGC Theatre 9%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - 3RD ANNUAL SMASH THE PATRIARCHY CABARET - Dive in productions 9%

Hannah Gagnon - MILLSPACE VARIETY SHOW - Millspace Center for Arts and Culture 7%

Jordan Formichelli - 3RD ANNUAL SMASH THE PATRIARCHY CABARET - Dive in productions 7%

Jeremy Toussaint - 11 O'CLOCK NUMBERS CABARET - RGC Theatre 7%

Matt Fuller - PIANIST - Loft at Hermit Woods, Meredith, NH 7%

Madison Macneill - 'GERSHWIN BLUE' - LAKES REGION SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA - Interlakes Theatre, Meredith, NH 5%

Jordan Formicelli - ELEVEN O'CLOCK NUMBERS - RCG Theatre 5%

Liza Giangrande - 11 O’CLOCK NUMBERS - RGC Theatre 4%

Jules Good - 3RD ANNUAL SMASH THE PATRIARCHY CABARET - Dive in productions 4%

Sarah Collinge - MILLSPACE VARIETY SHOW - Millspace Center for Arts and Culture 4%

Molly Connor - 11 O'CLOCK NUMBERS CABARET - RGC Theatre 4%

Katie Dobbins - SINGER/SONGWRITER - Loft at Hermit Woods, Meredith, NH 3%

Madison Macneill - LAKES REGION SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA 'GERSHWIN' - Interlakes Theatre, Meredith, NH 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Aimee Frechette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 26%

Jason Faria & Alyssa Dumas - NEWSIES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 11%

Adrienne Maitland-Laguda - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 8%

Kory Randles & Dargan Cole - HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Katy Gore - NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 6%

Crystal Rose - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 6%

Amanda Mirabella - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive In Productions 5%

Jen Ryder - CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre 4%

Jason Faria & Alyssa Dumas - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Victoria Rousseau - SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Brianna Arico - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 2%

Valerie Wright - MAMMA MIA - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

Meg King - THE SECRET GARDEN - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 2%

Dylan Kerr - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Alyssa Dumas - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Isabella Baer - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upside Arts 1%

Jason Faria & Alyssa Dumas - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Jason Faria & Alyssa Dumas - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Bruce Williams - NUNSENSE 2: THE SEQUEL - Majestic Theatre 1%

Jason Faria & Alyssa Dumas - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Nora McBurnett - QUILTERS - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 1%

Addison Granger - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 1%

David Grindrod - GUYS AND DOLLS - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%

Angèlica Forcier Rosenthal - OKLAHOMA! - Kids Coop Threatre 1%

Brianna Arico - BIG: THE MUSICAL - Kids Coop Threatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty Hibbert - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 27%

DW - SWEENEY TODD - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Victoria Carot - BYE BYE BIRDIE - University of New Hampshire 6%

Kaz McGraw - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

DW - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Marjorie Boyer - RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 5%

Brandon James - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

DW - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Laurel Forcier - CABARET - Hatbox Theatre 4%

Laurel Forcier, Erin Lauterie - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 4%

Sarai Kramer - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 4%

Jenry Towle - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive In Productions 3%

Kaz McGraw - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Rien Schlecht - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 3%

Barbara Newton - THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 2%

DW - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Gay Bean - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 2%

Gay Bean - THE SECRET GARDEN - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 2%

Kari Buckley & Tyler Christie - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? BY KATE CORTESI - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 1%

Lynn Head - DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Hatbox Theatre 1%

Laurel Forcier, Erin Lauterie - OKLAHOMA! - Kids Coop Threatre 1%

Andrew Burns - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Winnipesaukee Playhouse, Meredith, NH 1%

Laurel Forcier, Erin Lauterie - BIG: THE MUSICAL - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 1%

Andrew Burns - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Winnipesaukee Playhouse, Meredith, NH 0%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 32%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 13%

ANYTHING GOES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 10%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Company 9%

BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 8%

CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre 6%

HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 6%

SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Kids Coop Threatre 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Windham Actors Guild 2%

GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

BIG: THE MUSICAL - Kids Coop Threatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jacob Dunham - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 20%

Tom Alsip - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 9%

Billy Butler - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 8%

Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 7%

Ro Gavin - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 5%

Alexandra Mullaney - PASSING STRANGE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Meg Gore - NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 4%

Jacob J. Zentis - SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Ro Gavin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 3%

Clayton Phillips - FUN HOME - M&D 3%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - NEWSIES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Angelica Rosenthal - CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre 3%

Meghan Flynn - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive in productions 2%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Bryan Halperin - THE SECRET GARDEN - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 2%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Angèlica Forcier Rosenthal - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 2%

Valerie Wright - MAMMA MIA! - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

Tim Gore - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Company 2%

John Waldie - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 2%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Tyler Christie - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 1%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Ilyse Robbins - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Peterborough Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Ben Hart and Brandon James - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 15%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 12%

Joshua Lapierre - ON GOLDEN POND - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 8%

Erin Downey - THE WOLVES - Cue Zero Theatre Company 7%

Tim Gore - DARK ROAD - Ovation Theatre Company 7%

Angelica Rosenthal - HAND TO GOD - Hatbox Theatre 6%

Jack Neary - THE STANDS - Players’ Ring 5%

Tyler Christie - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 5%

Allyson Kinch - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Clayton Phillips - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Barnstormets 4%

Dan Pelletier - JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Kevin R. Free - PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 3%

Gary Locke - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Hatbox Theatre 3%

Kim Starling - THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 3%

Jill Pinard - DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Hatbox Theatre 2%

Glynn Cosker - MASKED - Hatbox Theatre 2%

Jesse Drake - NEVERMORE - Actorsingers 2%

Nathaniel Claridad - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

Teisha Duncan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Winnipesaukee Playhouse, Meredith, NH 2%

Crystal Welch - JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 1%

Blair Hundertmark - THE 39 STEPS - New Hampshire Theatre Project 1%

Ethan Paulini - PRIMARY - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%

Jorge Donoso - METEOR SHOWER - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%

Tom Frey - GRAND HORIZONS - Peterborough Players 1%



Best Ensemble

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 19%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 7%

NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 6%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 4%

HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

THE WOLVES - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 3%

BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rochester Opera House 3%

CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre 3%

ANYTHING GOES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 2%

THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 2%

PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 2%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive In Productions 2%

CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 1%

FUN HOME - Firehouse Center for the Arts 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Kile - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 22%

Bretton Reis - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 8%

Casey Dalke - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 5%

Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Becca Beaulieu - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Company 4%

Tim Gore - NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 4%

Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Kelly Gibson - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Dan Pelletier - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Joshua Benham - Be More Chill - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Craig Brennan - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 3%

Jeremy Toussaint - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive In Productions 2%

Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Amina Alexander - PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 2%

Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon - HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Billy Butler - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive in productions 2%

Christian Arnold - THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 2%

Dan Pelletier and Joshua Benham - JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Scout Hough - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

Casey Dalke - RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 2%

Bretton Reis - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? BY KATE CORTESI - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 2%

Rick Brooks - HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Actorsingerscra 2%

Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Zachary Ahmad-Kahloon - NEWSIES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Greg Parker - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Hatbox Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

John Waldie - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 26%

Kathy Fink - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 9%

Keith Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 7%

Amanda Morgan - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 5%

Rachel Nathan - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

William Asher - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Emily Zentis - SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Breanne Aria Battey - RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 3%

William Asher - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Tim Goss - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive In Productions 3%

Breanne Aria Battey - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 3%

Walter Bobby McCoy - HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Jesse Drake - CABARET - Hatbox Theatre 3%

Bobby McCoy - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Julius LaFlemme - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Matthew Stevens - SWEENEY TODD - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

William Asher - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

William Asher - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Christine Chiasson - QUILTERS - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 1%

Nat Zegree - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Music Hall 1%

Christine Chiasson - THE SECRET GARDEN - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 1%

Robert Dionne - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Village Players, Wolfeboro, NH 1%

Walter Bobby McCoy - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Jillian Spring - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 1%

Keith Belanger - THE PRODUCERS - Windham Actors Guild 1%



Best Musical

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 17%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Rochester Opera House 7%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingerscra 6%

BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 4%

NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 4%

BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 4%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

FUN HOME - M&D 3%

HAIR - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 3%

GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

CABARET - Hatbox Theatre 3%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive In Productions 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%

SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre company 1%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Company 1%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Music Hall 1%

OKLAHOMA! - Kids Coop Threatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

NEVERMORE - Actorsingers 22%

THE STANDS - Players’ Ring 20%

MASKED - Hatbox Theatre 16%

JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 12%

MONTAGUE AND CAPULET BY JAYDIE HALPERIN - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative- Colonial Theatre, Laconia, NH 11%

PAIN(T) - Players’ Ring 11%

PRIMARY - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 9%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ava Frechette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 8%

Will McPherson - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 7%

Michelle Faria - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rochester Opera House 5%

Andrew Johnson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 5%

Molly Scott - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 5%

Brooke Lavoie - FUN HOME - M&D 4%

Logan New - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion 4%

Chloe Ferraro - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Company 3%

Sara Landry - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 3%

Phillip Laks - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 3%

Addie Pates - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Tobias Laber-Smith - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rochester Opera House 3%

Aly Aramento - CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 2%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 2%

Shaina Schwartz - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Autumn DeSisto - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 2%

Adrianna Williams - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Majestic Theatre 2%

Jason Faria - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Kyle Aarons - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 2%

Shane Gillis - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Company 2%

Jason Faria - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Alyssa Dumas - SWEENEY TODD - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

James Bridges - NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 1%

Morgan Kyle - NEWSIES - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Stacy Sand - FUN HOME - M&D 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sam Robert Rogers - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 11%

Heather Conti-Clark - CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 9%

Enma Durand - DARK ROAD - Ovation Theatre Company 8%

Heidi Krantz - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 6%

Harley Cassidy - THE WOLVES - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Trish Aponte - THE STANDS - Players’ Ring 4%

Will Saxe - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 4%

Mark Kelly - HAND TO GOD - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 3%

Geehae Moon - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 3%

Nicole Jones - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 3%

Kari Buckley - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? - Players’ Ring 3%

Addie Pates - THE WOLVES - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Delaney Lynch - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Constance Witman - THE GINGERBREAD LADY - Players’ Ring 2%

David Durham - ON GOLDEN POND - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Jorge Donoso - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

Teddy Wilkins - BIG FISH - One Light Theatre 2%

Greg Parker - STAGE STRUCK - Hatbox Theatre 2%

Brian Dembroski - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Tess Hodges - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive In Productions 2%

Antu Yacob - PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 2%

Amanda Wagner - ROMEO & JULIET - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative 1%

Jean Mar Brown - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Barnstormers Theatre, Tamworth, NH 1%

Alex Picard - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Hatbox Theatre 1%

Haley DeValliere - MASKED - Hatbox Theatre 1%



Best Play

CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 14%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 13%

AN INSPECTOR CALLS - New Hampshire Theatre Project 10%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 8%

DARK ROAD - Ovation Theatre Company 7%

THE WOLVES - Cue Zero Theatre Company 6%

RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

OUR TOWN - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? - Players’ Ring 4%

ON GOLDEN POND - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Barnstormers Theatre, Tamworth, NH 3%

HAND TO GOD - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 3%

THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 3%

PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 2%

EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Hatbox Theatre 2%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Hatbox Theatre 2%

MONTAGUE & CAPULET - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative 2%

MASKED - Hatbox Theatre 1%

THE 39 STEPS - New Hampshire Theatre Project 1%

PRIMARY - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%

NEVERMORE - Actorsingers 1%

STAGE STRUCK - Hatbox Theatre 0%

VANITIES - Hatbox Theatre 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Haley - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts in Motion 25%

Nate Bertone - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 10%

Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL, HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 8%

Jill Gordon - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 6%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Pat Ruane - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 6%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 5%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - SWEENEY TODD - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Angelica Rosenthal, Tom Lott, Kevin Fallon, Craig Brennan - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 4%

Ben Hart and Brandon James - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 3%

Dennis Schneider, John McAllister, Don Smith-Weiss - HUNCHBACK IF NOTRE DAME - Actorsingerscra 3%

Tyler Christie - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? BY KATE CORTESI - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 3%

Deb Jasien - FUN HOME - M&D 3%

Rien Schlecht - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

Baron E. Pugh - PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 2%

Angèlica Forcier Rosenthal - CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 2%

Chris Schroeder - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 1%

Angèlica Forcier Rosenthal - HAND TO GOD - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 1%

Robbie LaFlamme - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 1%

Gibbs Murray - METEOR SHOWER - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Teddy Hallet - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 13%

Andrew Cameron - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Chris Drury, Ro Gavin, Andrew Pinard - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 7%

Andrew Cameron - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Andrew Cameron - SWEENEY TODD - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Joey Martin - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Rich Loomer - SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 5%

Dan Pelletier, Crystal Welch, and Brian Dembkoski - JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Joey Martin - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Dive in productions 4%

Tyler Christie - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? BY KATE CORTESI - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 4%

Andrew Cameron - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Joseph Cain - CABARET - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 4%

Andrew Cameron - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Andrew Cameron - BAT BOY - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Brian Dembkoski - JOIN/EMPATHY - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Kimberly O'Loughlin - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Barnstormets 3%

Joseph Rivera - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 2%

Mark Kelly - NEVERMORE - Actorsingers 2%

Wayne Fajans - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 2%

Mark Beland - BIG: THE MUSICAL - Kids Coop Threatre 2%

Joey Martin - SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Mark Beland - OKLAHOMA! - Kids Coop Threatre 2%

Justin Knowlton - ROCK OF AGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

Robert Salerno - METEOR SHOWER - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 1%

Joey Martin - THE MAD ONES - Jonesing for Theater 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Isabelle Frechette - NEWSIES - Arts in motion 8%

Phil Laks - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL, HD - Actorsingers Community Theatre and Roshi Entertainment 5%

Nola Bradeen - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 5%

Ben Hanley - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rochester Opera House 5%

Tia Apicella - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 3%

Marina Altschiller-Gannon - BIG FISH - RGC Theatre 3%

Chris Losco - NEWSIES - Ovation Theatre Company 3%

Heather Conti-Clark - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Darrick Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 2%

Deontae Lepine - BIG THE MUSICAL - Kids Coop Threatre 2%

Aidan Campbell - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Andrew Fournier - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 2%

Alexandra Mullaney - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Zeke Solis - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 2%

Abby White - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Dereck Atwater - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rochester Opera House 2%

Liam Ellis - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Prescott Park Arts Festival 2%

Alex Lottmann - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Arts In Motion 2%

Heidi Krantz - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Joseph Solari - RIDE THE CYCLONE - RGC Theatre 2%

Sam Robert Rogers - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 2%

Joshua Lapierre - PARADE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 1%

Christian Cornelio - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 1%

Connor Forbes - BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 1%

Craig Holden - NEWSIES - Arts in motion 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Joshua Lapierre - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 7%

Jeremy Toussaint - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive In Productions 6%

Jamie Bradley - THE CRUCIBLE - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 6%

Alyssa Dumas - ON GOLDEN POND - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Aidan Campbell - ON GOLDEN POND - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 5%

Beth Pierce - THE WOLVES - Cue Zero Theatre Company 5%

Tobin Moss - ON GOLDEN POND - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 4%

Tom Lott - NEVERMORE - Actorsingers 3%

Addie Pates - SPRING AWAKENING - Cue Zero Theatre Company 3%

Jen Towle - THE 39 STEPS - New Hampshire Theatre Project 3%

Zaramaria Fas - PIPELINE - Peterborough Players 3%

Maria Jung - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? - Players’ Ring 3%

Rachel Spellman - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive in productions 2%

Nikolai Fernandez - ROMEO AND JULIET - Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative 2%

Meghan Monteiro - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive In Productions 2%

Jordan Raymond - THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 2%

Ryan Belanger - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

John Masse - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Dive In Productions 2%

Timothy Hackney - IS EDWARD SNOWDEN SINGLE? BY KATE CORTESI - The Players Ring/Bardo Theatre Co 2%

Andrew Sellon - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Barnstormers Theatre, Tamworth, NH 2%

Haley DeValliere - THIRST FOR FREEDOM - New Hampshire Theatre Project 2%

Emily Karel - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Hatbox Theatre 2%

Mackenzie Goodwin - HAND TO GOD - Actors Cooperative Theatre (ACT) 2%

Crystal Welch - RADIUM GIRLS - Cue Zero Theatre Company 2%

Jim Speigel - DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Hatbox Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Seacoast Repertory Theatre 35%

BE MORE CHILL - Cue Zero Theatre Company 17%

BIG: THE MUSICAL - Kids Coop Threatre 8%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Franklin Footlight Theatre 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Actorsingers 7%

CATS - Majestic Theatre 6%

PIPPIN, PIPPIN - Upside Arts 6%

OKLAHOMA! - Kids Coop Threatre 5%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Weathervane Repertory Theatre 5%

THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - Firehouse Center for the Arts 5%

