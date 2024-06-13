LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Now Onstage at the New London Barn Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New London Barn Playhouse is presenting Little Shop of Horrors running through June 23rd at 7:30pm with matinee performances on the 13th, 19th, and 21st at 2:00pm, and Sunday performances at 5:00pm!

Feed the need for musical hilarity with this tasty sci-fi smash about a man-eating plant. This charmingly tongue and cheek comedy has been produced all over the world and returns to the New London Barn Playhouse stage. Don't miss out, but don't get too close to the plant!

Starring in this production is another wonderful assembly of Barnies from past seasons as well as a few making their Barn Playhouse debut. We welcome back Cara Rose DiPietro* as Audrey, a former member of the 2019 Acting Intern Company and most recently on the Barn Playhouse stage as Olive in ...Spelling Bee, Darron Hayes* as Seymour Krelborn returning after also being a member of the 2019 Acting Intern Company and most recently on Broadway in Kimberly Akimbo, Scott Sweatt returns playing Mr. Mushnik, seen in many Barn Playhouse productions including Footloose, She Loves Me, and The Odd Couple, Christian Fary also returns to the Barn Playhouse after his debut last season in ...Spelling Bee. From the 2023 Acting Intern Company Izzy Baker and Vivica Powell return as female ensemble and Chiffon, respectively, and Anne-Sophie, member of the 2022 Acting Intern Company returns as Crystal. Elijah Dawson*, a member of the 2017 Acting Intern Company returns to play the Voice of Audrey II, having also appeared in many commercials for PayPal, Dove, and TD Bank (Canada), Preston Karp, returning after performing at the Barn Playhouse in 2023 will perform as the male ensemble, and Gavin King will be the male swing, also serving in his second year in the Education Department at the Barn Playhouse.

Brand new to the Barn Playhouse stage, Rebecca Johnson will perform as the Audrey II Puppeteer, having done Puppeteer work in the past, Kayla Louison will play the role of Ronnette on the Barn Playhouse stage, and Symone Spencer makes her Barn Playhouse debut as the female swing.

The Barn Playhouse is welcoming back Director/Choreographer Todd Underwood, seen at the Barn Playhouse as director of Lady Day at Emerson Bar and Grill in 2023, and music director J. Kathleen Castellanos returns after she was the music director for ...Spelling Bee in 2023, and The Marvelous Wonderettes in 2019, Scenic Designer Brad M. Carlson also returns to the Barn Playhouse after designing many productions in his long tenure at the Barn Playhouse, Costume Designer Dustin Cross^ also returns after designing Murder for Two, Peter and the Starcatcher, Anything Goes, Always...Patsy Cline, Mamma Mia!, Grand Night For Singing, and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill here, Lighting Designer Chris Hanian returns for their 5th season including the 65th Annual Straw Hat Revue this season. Sound Designer is Zachariah Rosenbaum, Wig & Hair Supervisor is Eryn Mychael Perkins, Props Designer is Finley Fields, Production Stage Manager is Colleen Lacy*, Assistant Stage Manager is Lauren Young* and 2nd Assistant Stage Manager is Constanza Macias Guerrero.

The band for this production includes Robert Bekkers (Guitar), Jack Cline (Keys 2), Michael Spanedda (Drums), and Adam Hammer (Bass).

Tickets start at $30.00 for adults and are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11AM. The sponsors for Little Shop of Horrors are Blue Loon Bakery and O'Halloran Group, and the plant puppet comes to life thanks to Spring Ledge Farm and Allioops!

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

^Courtesy of United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829

