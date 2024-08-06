LITERARY IN THE LOUNGE Presents Scholars Paul Bierman & Brandon Keim At The Music Hall Lounge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Wednesday, August 28 at 7pm, environmental science professor Paul Bierman and acclaimed science journalist Brandon Keim visit The Music Hall Lounge with their books, WHEN THE ICE IS GONE and MEET THE NEIGHBORS.

The 7pm event includes an author conversation with Jameson French, an audience Q&A, and followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets are $20, and the books will be available for purchase. The event will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About the Authors:

Paul Bierman, environmental science professor at the University of Vermont, develops methods to date ice and rocks. He has published in Science and Nature, with the findings covered by CNN, USA Today, and the Weather Channel. He lives in Burlington, Vermont.

Brandon Keim is an independent journalist specializing in animals, nature, and science. His work appears regularly in the New York Times, the Atlantic, Nautilus, National Geographic, and elsewhere. He lives in Bangor, Maine.

Tickets:

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Paul Bierman and Brandon Keim on Wednesday, August 28, at 7pm is $20. Signed copies of both books will be available for purchase (WHEN THE ICE IS GONE, $28, hardcover and MEET THE NEIGHBORS, $30, hardcover). The ticket package includes a reserved seat, an author discussion, Q+A, and a post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the McKeon Ticketing Hub at 104 Congress St., Portsmouth.

