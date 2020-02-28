Kevin Smith Kirkwood Will Direct KINKY BOOTS at Weathervane Theatre

Kevin Smith Kirkwood will direct and choreograph Kinky Boots as part of Season 55. Kirkwood was a cast member of the Broadway production for the entirety of its incredible six year run. Previous to Kirkwood's Broadway turn he was a member of Weathervane Theatre's Resident Acting Company for three seasons. Weathervane credits include Big River, The Wiz, Violet, and his New Hampshire Theatre Alliance award-winning performance of Angel in RENT.

Based on true events, Kinky Boots is the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think! Featuring 16 original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Tony-winning theatre legend Harvey Fierstein, this joyous sensation "struts its stuff with sparkles, stilettos, and heart!" (Sydney Morning Herald). It is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical.

"To say I am excited to collaborate with Kevin on this project would be an understatement" said Paulini. "As both a beloved member of the Weathervane community and a veteran of the entire record-breaking Broadway run of this incredible musical. When we were granted the rights to be one of the first regional theatres to produce this new classic, I could think of no one better to guide this production. How lucky am I, how lucky are we as an organization and how lucky are our North Country audiences that he has agreed to join us for Season 55 and this incredibly special show."

Kevin Smith Kirkwood made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award winning musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and earned a 2005 New York Innovative Theater Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor for It's Karate, Kid! After performing in the entire Broadway run of the Tony Award Winning Musical Kinky Boots, Kevin went on to play the role of the 'Scarecrow' in Broadway at Sacramento Music Circus' production of The Wiz, which received rave reviews. Kirkwood also stars as 'Roxy' in the recently released feature horror film titled Condemned (written and directed by Eli Morgan Gesner and also starring Dylan Penn and Lydia Hearst). Kevin also created and stars in the wildly popular and critically acclaimed solo show "CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!" which has played to sold out houses at Joe's Pub, The Cutting Room, on cruise ships around the world, and even a command performance at the Diva's estate. Most recently Kevin guest starred on Katy Keene on the CW' Network.

Kinky Boots opens July 20 and runs in alternating rep through August 28, 2020. It is sponsored by Presby Transportation Group. Casting and additional creative team information will be announced soon. Season 55's alternating rep season will open July 3, 2020 and close August 29th. In addition to Kinky Boots, Season 55 titles include Hello, Dolly!, Amadeus, Green Day's American Idiot, The Addams Family, Disaster! and Buyer & Cellar. Changes for the upcoming season include earlier curtain times (7:30 PM evening performances) and added matinee performances (every Thursday and Saturday at 2 PM).

Subscription packages and group sales are currently available. For more information call 603.837.9322 or email boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org. Single tickets for Kinky Boots will be on sale May 1st. Additional information will be available on our website - www.weathervanetheatre.org.





