KINKY BOOTS Announced At Weathervane Theatre

Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and the Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, is proud to announce the first title of Season 55 - Kinky Boots.

Based on true events, Kinky Boots is the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think! Featuring 16 original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Tony-winning theatre legend Harvey Fierstein, this joyous sensation "struts its stuff with sparkles, stilettos, and heart!" (Sydney Morning Herald). It is the Winner of 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical! Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea.

With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship. Fresh off its incredible six year Broadway run Weathervane Theatre is one of the first regional theatres to garner the rights for this beloved musical smash Kinky Boots will close out Weathervane's 55th summer season and open in August. Casting and Creative Team information will be announced soon.

Season 55's alternating rep season will open July 3, 2020 and close August 29th. Changes for the upcoming season include earlier curtain times (7:30 PM evening performances) and added matinee performances (every Thursday and Saturday at 2 PM). Early Bird Season Subscriptions and Gift Certificates for Season 55 will be on sale in November.



For more information call 603.837.9010 or email boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org. Single tickets for Kinky Boots will be on sale in June. Additional information will be available on our website - www.weathervanetheatre.org.





