John Davidson's Club Sandwich Season Two Set Will Open This Month

The season runs from June 24 to October 2, 2022.

Jun. 6, 2022  

Club Sandwich, the brainchild of veteran TV/movie/Broadway star John Davidson, is set to open for season two on Friday, June 24, 2022, and will run through October 2. After the success of the first season, season two will feature John Davidson shows on Friday and Saturday nights (7pm), and Sunday matinees (2pm). These shows include original and cover songs and backstage stories, and surprises. John will feature songs from his twelve albums, tales from his Las Vegas shows, television variety appearances, and his roles in Walt Disney movie musicals, and - new for this year - will be backed by versatile bass player John Petruzzelli.

The showroom itself is worth the trip, as it's a veritable museum of John's showbiz career, from "That's Incredible" to more serious stage works. All presented in a converted barn space outfitted with cozy couches and chairs. And John's available after each show for autographs and photos. Situated in the beautiful Lakes Region of New Hampshire, it's a great getaway any time of the year.

In addition, each Thursday night at 7pm we present a guest artist, from renowned national touring acts, to some local favorites. We have a variety of acts, from singer-songwriters, to magic, to comedy. Literally something for everyone. From powerhouse guitar player Patty Larkin to extraordinary songwriter Vance Gilbert to America's Master Mentalist Jon Stetson, we're bringing an incredible lineup to Sandwich this year! And John hosts each guest show as well!

The capacity of the room is 44 and the room does tend to sell out, so early ticket buying is encouraged. We offer a senior discount for Sunday matinees ($5 off) if you use the code SRSUNDAYS when you order your tickets online.

Venue info:
12 Main Street
Center Sandwich, NH
https://www.johndavidson.com/clubsandwich



