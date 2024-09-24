Jimmy Dunn Comes to the Park Theatre This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jimmy Dunn is a stand-up comedian and actor from Boston, who currently plays “Moose” on the Paramount+ reboot of the iconic sitcom FRASIER. Dunn brings his comedy act (and a Special Guest) to the Park Theatre stage on Friday, September 27 at 7:30pm.

Jimmy Dunn got his start in "show business" telling jokes in a bar in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he was paid in beer and fried clams. Since then, he’s gone on to perform at some of the world’s most prestigious comedy events, including the Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, Montreal’s International Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, and Denis Leary’s Comic’s Come Home in Boston.

Jimmy’s first major television role was as Sean McCarthy on the CBS sitcom, THE McCARTHYS. He’s also written on several television projects, including two episodes of LOUDERMILK that he co-wrote with Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly.

Tickets for Jimmy Dunn are $27, and all seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6pm with The Grateful Dads playing in the theatre’s Lounge Bar.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

