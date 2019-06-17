HOW I BECAME A PIRATE Announced At The Peterborough Players

Sail off on a fantastic musical excursion when a band of comical pirates lands at North Beach looking for an expert digger to join their crew in How I Became a Pirate, based on the children's book by Melinda Long. The Second Company at the Peterborough Players performs this singing, dancing, swashbuckling musical starting on June 22nd, and running until July 20th.

Directed by Players' company member Tom Frey, and with a book, lyrics, and music by Mark Friedman and Janet Yates Vogt, the show tells the story of 10-year-old Jeremy Jacob, who finds himself enlisted by Braid Beard the pirate and his mates to try and find the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Jeremy finds that adventuring can be lots of fun, but also learns that love and home are treasures you can't find on any map!

With a buoyant score and choreography that touches on styles ranging from contemporary musical theatre dance to classical ballet, the show is full of high-energy fun with a touching message for pirates and kids of all ages. This musical adventure has a runtime of approximately 52 minutes.

"This show has a lot of heart, many moments of laugh out loud humor, as well as terrific singing and dancing," says Frey. "I've loved getting to work with this extremely talented, hardworking cast, finding ways to use their individual talents (which are vast and varied) to tell this story. I really hope everyone enjoys it as much as we've enjoyed putting it together. "

The Second Company of the Peterborough Players performs two shows of their own during the summer season. How I Became a Pirate will be followed by Cindy Reilly, running August 17th-24th.

How I Became a Pirate runs from June 22nd-July 20th. Showtimes are Saturday, June 22nd at 10:30am, Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30am following, with one Wednesday performance at 10:30am on July 10. Tickets and more information can be found at www.peterboroughplayers.org, or by calling the Box Office at (603) 924-7585.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You