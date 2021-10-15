HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Comes to the Derry Opera House and Online From Cue Zero Theatre Company

Cue Zero Theatre Company presents Heathers the Musical live at the Derry Opera House AND via live streamed October 22-24th.

To attend in person, tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. Every audience member must present either a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test from the last 72 hours to enter the building. Audience members unable to produce either of these items can view the production from the comfort of their own home by purchasing tickets for the live stream of each performance.

Content warning: show features adult language and situations including sex, violence, self-harm, partial nudity, drugs, and alcohol consumption. Viewer discretion is advised.

Heathers The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather's aerobicized ass...but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.

Brought to you by the award-winning creative team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, "Desperate Housewives"), Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy, Legally Blonde) and Andy Fickman (Reefer Madness, She's the Man). Heathers The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt, and homicidal new show based on the greatest teen comedy of all time. With its moving love story, laugh-out-loud comedy, and unflinching look at the joys and anguish of high school, Heathers is one of the most popular new musicals. Are you in, or are you out?

Book, music, and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy.

Based upon the film written by Daniel Waters.

Heathers: The Musical was originally directed Off-Broadway by Andy Fickman and choreographed by Marguerite Derricks.

"Heathers the Musical" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

This upcoming production by Cue Zero Theatre Company is directed by Dan Pelletier, music directed by Brian Nickerson, choreographed by Meredith Carver, and stage managed by Monica Derr.