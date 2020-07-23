Guster Will Perform First Ever Drive-In Concert On August 15

Guster announced they will be performing their first ever drive-in concerts on Saturday, August 15th with performances at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The pair of shows is part of the Drive-In Live concert series at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey, New Hampshire. Tickets go on sale today - Thursday, July 23rd, 10:00 AM at www.drive-in-live.com



Guster has spent the past 20+ years creating enduring, quirky pop-rock songs like "Overexcited," "Amsterdam," "Satellite," and "Do You Love Me." In addition to their work in Guster, singer Ryan Miller scores films (Safety Not Guaranteed) and Adam Gardner runs Reverb, a non-profit dedicated to environmentally friendly touring. The group has sold over one million records and their newest album, Look Alive, was released in 2019.

Like many artists, Guster saw their spring and summer tour plans get cancelled when COVID-19 swept the nation. The group was on their Acoustic Improv tour in March of 2020 when it all came to an abrupt and unexpected end. The band was forced to postpone the 2nd leg of as well as two concerts with The Boston Pops. The August 15th concerts mark the band's return to live performance.

Concerts at Drive-In-Live are presented with safety guidelines in mind. Concertgoers are not required to wear masks in their cars or assigned tailgate area, However, guests are required to wear masks if leaving their space to use the restroom facilities. All event staff will be required to wear masks. For more information on the safety measures, visit the event page or click here.

Tickets for Guster's concerts August 15th at the Drive-In-Live range from $149-$169 and go on sale today, Thursday July 23 at 10:00 AM. ET. Tickets are per vehicle with a 5 person max The Drive-In-Live series takes place at the Cheshire Fairgrounds, 247 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey, NH 03446, To purchase tickets and for additional information, visit drive-in-live.com.

