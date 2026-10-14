FALLEN ANGELS Starring Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara to Screen at The Park Theatre

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Broadway comes to the big screen at The Park Theatre with two presentations of Noël Coward's Fallen Angels, starring Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara. Presented as part of the theatre's ArtsCinema Stage2Screen series, screenings take place Thursday, October 22 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Filmed live onstage at Broadway's Todd Haimes Theatre, Roundabout Theatre Company's production brings Coward's wit and comic mischief to cinema audiences through BroadwayHD and Trafalgar Releasing. Directed by Scott Ellis, the revival enjoyed a sold-out Broadway engagement and earned five Tony Award nominations, winning Best Costume Design of a Play for Jeff Mahshie. Its international cinema release begins October 22.

The trouble begins when two married friends, their husbands away for the day, anticipate a visit from a charming Frenchman who once romanced them both. As the champagne flows, fond memories give way to jealousy, rivalry and increasingly outrageous behavior. First performed in 1925, Fallen Angels pairs Coward's sharp observations about marriage and desire with exuberant physical comedy.

Byrne and O'Hara lead a cast that also includes Tracee Chimo, Mark Consuelos, Christopher Fitzgerald and Aasif Mandvi. The production's cinema promotional materials feature praise from The New York Times, which called it “pure escapist fun.”

The Park's Stage2Screen screenings offer Monadnock Region audiences an opportunity to experience this Broadway production close to home, with the performances captured for presentation on the big screen.

The Park Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. It is New England's unique showplace for live entertainment and film. The theatre presents live music, comedy, theatre, dance, film and community programming throughout the year. The venue is fully accessible and it is roughly 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester. The Lounge at The Park is open for beer, wine and cocktails before the show (ID required).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 04 Hrs 10 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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