FALLEN ANGELS Starring Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara to Screen at The Park Theatre
The Broadway revival, directed by Scott Ellis, was filmed live at the Todd Haimes Theatre and earned five Tony nominations.
Broadway comes to the big screen at The Park Theatre with two presentations of Noël Coward's Fallen Angels, starring Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara. Presented as part of the theatre's ArtsCinema Stage2Screen series, screenings take place Thursday, October 22 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Filmed live onstage at Broadway's Todd Haimes Theatre, Roundabout Theatre Company's production brings Coward's wit and comic mischief to cinema audiences through BroadwayHD and Trafalgar Releasing. Directed by Scott Ellis, the revival enjoyed a sold-out Broadway engagement and earned five Tony Award nominations, winning Best Costume Design of a Play for Jeff Mahshie. Its international cinema release begins October 22.
The trouble begins when two married friends, their husbands away for the day, anticipate a visit from a charming Frenchman who once romanced them both. As the champagne flows, fond memories give way to jealousy, rivalry and increasingly outrageous behavior. First performed in 1925, Fallen Angels pairs Coward's sharp observations about marriage and desire with exuberant physical comedy.
Byrne and O'Hara lead a cast that also includes Tracee Chimo, Mark Consuelos, Christopher Fitzgerald and Aasif Mandvi. The production's cinema promotional materials feature praise from The New York Times, which called it “pure escapist fun.”
The Park's Stage2Screen screenings offer Monadnock Region audiences an opportunity to experience this Broadway production close to home, with the performances captured for presentation on the big screen.
The Park Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. It is New England's unique showplace for live entertainment and film. The theatre presents live music, comedy, theatre, dance, film and community programming throughout the year. The venue is fully accessible and it is roughly 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester. The Lounge at The Park is open for beer, wine and cocktails before the show (ID required).
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