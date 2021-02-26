Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elliot Ackerman and Admiral James Stavridis Talk New Book 2034 at WRITERS IN THE LOFT

2034 is a chillingly authentic, geopolitical thriller that imagines a naval clash between the US and China

Feb. 26, 2021  

On Tuesday, March 16 at 7pm, former military officers and award-winning authors Elliot Ackerman and Admiral James Stavridis come to The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Writers on in The Loft series, now being presented in an intimate, online format.

Ackerman and Stavridis will discuss their new novel 2034, a chillingly authentic, geopolitical thriller that imagines a naval clash between the US and China-and the path to a nightmarish global conflagration.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation, audience Q&A, and interview with Jonathan Day, managing partner at Centrus Digital and Major in the US Air Force Reserve. The event will be hosted on Crowdcast and the book (2034) is available for purchase through The Music Hall's Box Office and available for pick-up or shipment.

Streaming Tuesday, February 23 - 7pm (livestream). Tickets for this event on Tuesday, March 16, at 7pm are $5. Books are available for purchase and sold through The Music Hall's Box Office - available for pick-up or shipment. In addition to access to the livestream, the ticket package includes a virtual author discussion and audience Q&A. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.


