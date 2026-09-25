Edneck Castaway Band Will Bring Kenny Chesney’s Hits To The Park Theatre
The six-piece tribute band brings country anthems, island spirit and a concert built for singing along to Jaffrey.
The Redneck Castaway Band will perform a tribute to Kenny Chesney at Jaffrey's Park Theatre on Saturday, October 3, at 7:30 p.m. The concert takes place in the theatre's award-winning 330-seat Eppes Auditorium.
Formerly known as the “No Shoes Nation Band,” the six-piece group draws on Chesney's catalog of country hits to recreate the energy of his live shows. Its appeal goes beyond getting the songs right: the musicians bring the guitar, keyboards, pedal steel, fiddle and harmonies that give the music its range, from reflective ballads to beach-minded singalongs.
Reviewing a performance under the band's former name, music writer Bill Copeland observed that the group “does not just get the Chesney songs right.” He praised the way it brought the audience together, with fans singing and dancing through songs including “Don't Blink,” “Boston,” “There Goes My Life” and “She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy.”
Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 on the day of the show. They are available at theparktheatre.org, at the box office at 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, or by calling (603) 532-8888.
About The Park Theatre
The Park Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. It is New England's unique showplace for live entertainment and film. The theatre presents live music, comedy, theatre, dance, film and community programming throughout the year. The venue is fully accessible and it is roughly 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester. The Lounge at The Park is open for beer, wine and cocktails before the show (ID required).
About The Park Theatre
The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a welcoming place for business and local area gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts, and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.
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