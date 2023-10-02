Documentary About Vermont Poet Laureate Makes Southern New Hampshire Premiere At Park Theatre

A Q&A will occur after the screening with Director Nora Jacobson and Executive Producer Chard DeNiord.

Oct. 02, 2023

A poignant documentary about acclaimed poet Ruth Stone and her transformative journey from grief to poetic brilliance will have its southern New Hampshire premiere at Jaffrey's Park Theatre on Sunday, October 8, at 4 p.m. A Q&A will occur after the screening with Director Nora Jacobson and Executive Producer Chard DeNiord.

 

The 74-minute film Ruth Stone's Vast Library of The Female Mind introduces the audience to Ruth Stone and her work through intimate interviews, archival footage, and animation by granddaughter Bianca Stone, an accomplished poet and artist herself. Together, they tell the story of a promising young poet who retreated to the margins of the literary world to support her daughters after her husband died unexpectedly by suicide. Living in rural Vermont, she worked tirelessly to provide for her children and transform her intense grief into poetry, using simple, startling language.

 

From Director Nora Jacobson: “I fell in love with Ruth as soon as I met her. Her ability to recite her poems straight from her mind, without reading them, reminded me of a seer. I also was intrigued by the challenge of making a film about a poet. Film is inherently visual, while poetry uses words to conjure mental images for the reader. How to bring these two forms together? Finally, I believe in creativity as a healing force, and Ruth's ability to turn her experiences into poetry is alchemical, like turning a common metal into gold.”

 

The film will be shown in The Park Theatre's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets for this special Park Theatre Filmmaker Series screening are $20 each.  Tickets can be purchased by going to Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (603) 532-8888.

 

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The theatre has a lounge bar and is fully accessible.

 




