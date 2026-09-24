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Cristin O'Keefe Aptowicz Will Bring New Book 'The Ballad of Fugitive William Parker' to the Music Hall Lounge

The author discusses her book about community-based resistance during the Civil War era at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth.

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Cristin O'Keefe Aptowicz Will Bring New Book 'The Ballad of Fugitive William Parker' to the Music Hall Lounge

On Tuesday, October 20 at 7pm, writer Cristin O'Keefe Aptowicz will visit The Music Hall Lounge with her new book, THE BALLAD OF FUGITIVE William Parker. In 1851, a Quaker farming community turned Underground Railroad stronghold, Christina, PA, became the place of “the first shots of the Civil War.” This new book from the New York Times bestselling author is for fans of Master Slave Husband Wife and Django Unchained. 

The 7pm event includes a moderated author discussion, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

The year, 1851. The place, a Quaker farming community turned Underground Railroad stronghold, where a Maryland enslaver had journeyed in pursuit of four men who'd fled his plantation years before. In a few hours, he'd be dead…and twenty-seven men from the village of Christiana would be rounded up and put on trial. Not for his murder, but for treason—for waging war against the United States, at a time when it was a crime against the government to obstruct an enslaver looking to reclaim his “property.”

This is the story of what happened in Christiana that September morning—and in the ensuing “trial of the century,” which saw the president himself advise the prosecution on strategy and a sitting congressman serve as lead attorney for the defense. But The Ballad of the Fugitive William Parker is also a much larger tale, one spanning decades, following a whole startlingly diverse community of abolitionists in their fight to convince their fellow Americans of the subversive idea that now found itself on trial: that the nation ought to live up the ideals it was founded on, and respect all men as equals.

It's a story that whisks readers from the quiet farmlands of Lancaster County—where a self-emancipated man named William Parker, whom legend had it bullets could not kill, rallied his neighbors to ride out each night to battle the slavecatchers who stalked their countryside—to Philadelphia's genteel Society Hill, where socialite Harriet Forten Purvis had the ear of the mayor (and a cellar filled with fugitives). It's a stylish, propulsive, intimately human tale of bravery, ingenuity, and hope—and of ordinary people with little in common who came together to stand against injustice…and won.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: 

Cristin O'Keefe Aptowicz is the New York Times bestselling author of Dr. Mütter's Marvels, as well as eight collections of poetry. A seventh generation Pennsylvanian, she lives in Philadelphia with her husband, the novelist Ernest Cline, and their children. 

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