WE LOVE YOU, BUNNY Author Mona Awad to Visit Music Hall Lounge

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On Saturday, September 12 at 7pm, writer Mona Awad visits The Music Hall Lounge with the paperback of her highly-anticipated novel, WE LOVE YOU, BUNNY. We Love You, Bunny opens after the events of cult classic novel Bunny, where lonely MFA student Samantha was seduced by a clique of creepy-sweet rich girls who call themselves “Bunny.” Sam has just published her first novel recounting her surreal experiences with the cultish clique, and to critical acclaim. But the Bunnies, furious at how they've been portrayed, kidnap Sam to give her (and us) their side of the story. With a bound and gagged Sam, we embark on a wickedly intoxicating journey into the heart of dark academia: a fairy tale slasher that explores the wonder and horror of creation itself.

The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by New York Times bestselling author Laura Zigman, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

In the cult classic novel Bunny, Samantha Heather Mackey, a lonely outsider student at a highly selective MFA program in New England, was first ostracized and then seduced by a clique of creepy-sweet rich girls who call themselves “Bunny.” An invitation to the Bunnies' Smut Salon leads Samantha down a dark rabbit hole (pun intended) into the violently surreal world of their off-campus workshops where monstrous creations are conjured with deadly and wondrous consequences.

When We Love You, Bunny opens, Sam has just published her first novel to critical acclaim. But at a New England stop on her book tour, her one-time frenemies, furious at the way they've been portrayed, kidnap her. Now a captive audience, it's her (and our) turn to hear the Bunnies' side of the story. One by one, they take turns holding the axe, and recount the birth throes of their unholy alliance, their discovery of their unusual creative powers—and the phantasmagoric adventure of conjuring their first creation. With a bound and gagged Sam, we embark on a wickedly intoxicating journey into the heart of dark academia: a fairy tale slasher that explores the wonder and horror of creation itself. Not to mention the transformative powers of love and friendship, Bunny.

Frankenstein by way of Heathers, We Love You, Bunny is both a prequel and a sequel, and an unabashedly wild and totally complete stand-alone novel. Open your hearts, Bunny, to another dazzlingly original and darkly hilarious romp in the Bunny-verse from the queen of the fever-dream, Mona Awad.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Mona Awad is the New York Times bestselling author of the novels Rouge, All's Well, Bunny, and 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl. She is a three-time finalist for a Goodreads Choice Award, the recipient of an Amazon Best First Novel Award, and a two-time finalist for the Giller Prize. Bunny was a finalist for a New England Book Award and was named a Best Book of 2019 by Time, Vogue, and the New York Public Library. It is currently being developed for film with Bad Robot Productions. Rouge is being adapted for film by Fremantle and Sinestra. Margaret Atwood named Awad her “literary heir” in The New York Times's T Magazine. She teaches fiction in the Creative Writing program at Syracuse University and divides her time between La Jolla and Boston. Her work has been translated into seventeen languages. Her writing has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Ploughshares, McSweeney's and TIME magazine, among others. Her latest novel, We Love You, Bunny, was an instant New York Times bestseller. It is currently a finalist for the Giller prize.

ABOUT THE MODERATOR:

Laura Zigman is the author of Small World (a New York Times Group Text pick and Editor's Choice), Separation Anxiety, Animal Husbandry (which was made into the movie Someone Like You, starring Hugh Jackman and Ashley Judd), Dating Big Bird, Her, and Piece of Work. She has collaborated on several works of non-fiction, including Eddie Izzard's New York Times bestseller, Believe Me; and has been a contributor to the New York Times and other publications. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Her seventh novel, The Author Weekend, was published in May 2026.

TICKETS

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Mona Awad with WE LOVE YOU, BUNNY on Saturday, September 12, at 7pm is $35. The ticket package includes a signed book (WE LOVE YOU, BUNNY, $20, paperback), reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the box office at 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth.

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