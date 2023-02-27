CAPS-NH to Present VANITIES at Hatbox Theatre in March

Creative Ambitions Performance Studio of NH (CAPS-NH) - a brand-new professional theatre company in the Granite State - will present its premiere production at Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH. "Vanities" by Jack Heifner on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 pm. and runs until Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $22 for adults; $19 for members, seniors, and students; and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

"Vanities", directed by Tracy Mullen Cosker, is a comedy-drama that centers on the lives and friendship of three Texas cheerleaders - beginning in 1963 when the ladies were in high school, continuing through their college years as sorority sisters in 1968, and finally catching up with them again in 1974 when they realize that their interests - and livelihoods - have changed in many ways.

"A lot of us have that core set of friends that we've known since high school, through our college years, and right through to today," said Cosker. "This play will definitely hit home with many people - particularly women - who were inseparable with their best friends in their younger years, only to see 'adulting' eventually get in the way and create a little conflict. This play is as timely today as it was when it first premiered in 1976."

The cast of "Vanities" features Hope Frost as Joanne, Bia da Silva as Kathy, and Erin Mitchell as Mary.

"Everyone has been so welcoming and great to work with, and Tracy had such a clear vision for this play," said da Silva. "Hatbox Theatre, the cast - everyone - really brings this play to life, and it has been a joy to work on. I have a soft spot in my heart for Kathy. Her character teaches us that we're not always going to have all the answers - so it's best that none of us act like we do. I needed to learn that after college, too, so I love Kathy, and I really feel for her and anyone who is feeling a little lost in their 20s - or at any age, for that matter."

"After reading it for the first time, I walked away from this play honestly believing that these characters are simple and almost identical," stated Frost. "However, after spending time with each of them, especially my own character, I now see just how much their faults and beliefs separate them from each other."

"What I love about 'Vanities' is that it's truly a character study," stated Mitchell. "Each character has her own arch, her own backstory. One of the best parts about playing Mary is the evolution of her character. She really comes into herself and grows - and she conveys so much emotion."

"Vanities" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.