CAPS-NH to Bring Comedy and Drama to the Stage with EDUCATING RITA at The Hatbox Theatre

A hilarious and heartwarming play that will leave you inspired.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

CAPS-NH to Bring Comedy and Drama to the Stage with EDUCATING RITA at The Hatbox Theatre Creative Ambitions Performance Studio of NH (CAPS-NH), a new professional theatre company in the Granite State, will premiere its second production at Hatbox Theatre in Concord – “Educating Rita” by Willy Russell. The show opens on Friday, August 4 and runs through Sunday, August 20. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $22 for adults; $19 for members, seniors, and students; and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at Click Here.

 

“Educating Rita,” directed by Tracy Mullen Cosker, is a comedy-drama set in Liverpool, England, in the early 1980s. The play features just two characters – making Hatbox Theatre’s intimate space an ideal location.

 

“Educating Rita” explores the intricacies of the human experience during a year spent in the lives of two starkly different people. Rita is a 29-year-old working-class hairdresser who desperately wants to further her education and improve her lot in life, while Frank is a jaded, 50-something university lecturer with a drinking problem. Rita enrolls in weekly, one-to-one English Literature tutorials, and gets Frank as her teacher.

 

Upon meeting, they both realize that they have nothing in common. However, despite their contrasting backgrounds, they begin to find new depths within themselves and each other. Rita's relentless quest for a better life not only transforms her own trajectory but also kindles a similar desire in Frank.

 

Even though “Educating Rita” takes place four decades ago, the play’s themes still resonate with today’s world and underscore the transformative power of ambition and education – irrespective of societal odds – giving the play a lot of timeless relevance.

 

The cast of features Tara Johns as Rita and Glynn Cosker as Frank.

 

“Educating Rita” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

 

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.


