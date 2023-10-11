Broadway Veteran Valerie Wright Steps Into Weathervane Theatre's World Premiere of PRIMARY

Broadway performer Valerie Wright will step into the principal role of Mary Charles in Weathervane Theatre's world premiere of Primary, a new play by Kelly Strandemo. She replaces Deborah Osborne who is currently out due to illness.

With four decades and a dozen Broadway and national tour credits to her name, Wright was most recently the standby to Tony winner Victoria Clark in the title role of the Tony-winning Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo. Wright comes to the Weathervane after directing and choreographing last month's Mamma Mia!

“I had such a blast working at the Weathervane last month and I am so excited to take the stage with such a talented group of artists,” said Wright. “My heart goes out to Deborah, as she has been invested in this project for so long only to be sidelined days before opening. I'm honored to be a part of this very special piece.”

In addition to Wright, the cast of Primary features Broadway veterans and New Hampshire residents. The cast includes Kimi Handa Brown, Jorge Donoso, Robert H. Fowler, Peter Maynard Gair, Marisa Kirby, Ira Kramer, and Rien Schlecht. It is directed by Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.

Originally scheduled to start previews on Wednesday, October 11th, Primary will open on Thursday, October 12th and close Saturday, October 14th. Tickets for on demand virtual viewing will also be available through October 21st.

Primary was first presented last fall as a staged reading followed by a starry industry reading in NYC led by Tony and Emmy winner Debra Monk. The play marks Weathervane Theatre's first commission. It is produced in association with Breukelen Stage and Film and Out of the Box Theatrics.

A very timely comedy about New Hampshire politics, Primary makes its debut just as the future of the New Hampshire primary comes into question. In this laugh-out-loud comedy, dwindling town residents in Northern New Hampshire are thrilled when a new family moves in, thus ensuring their famed "midnight primary" can continue. But when the new residents are anything but “traditional,” assumptions of each person's primary desires are uncovered as they navigate how to pursue life, liberty, and happiness as a community.

Primary features design by Gibbs Murray (set design), Scout Hough (lighting design and production management), Joseph Rivera (sound design), Rien Schlecht (costume design) and Kathryn Sutton (properties design). Additional creative team: Pyper K Williams (scenic charge), Camden Dalie Keech (technical director), Nick Prazniak (master carpenter), Billy Smith (associate director and dramaturg). The production is stage managed by Egypt Dixon and Billy Smith.

Primary is sponsored by #ethancoaches and opens October 12th with a limited run through October 14th. Recommended for ages 12+, Primary runs 75 minutes with intermission. Single tickets start at $19.

The Weathervane Box Office is open on performance days 10AM - 12PM and again 2 hours before performance time through curtain. On days with two Mainstage performances, the box office is open 10AM through the evening curtain. Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH), and online at Click Here.