Brian Wilson Comes to The Capitol Center For The Arts

He is one of popular music's most deeply revered figures, the main creative force behind some of the most cherished recordings in rock history. And for one night only on Saturday, June 8, 2019, the legendary Brian Wilson will be performing at the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH). This show - which also features special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin - is part of Wilson's "Pet Sounds: The Final Performances" tour. Opening for Wilson is Beat Boot Revival.



Wilson was barely out of his teens when he began to create some of the most beloved records ever... nine consecutive "gold" albums that featured such classics as "Surfer Girl," "In My Room," "I Get Around," "Don't Worry Baby," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "Help Me Rhonda" and "California Girls"...just to name a handful of the more than two dozen Top 40 hits Brian co-wrote, arranged, produced and performed on with his family band, The Beach Boys.



By 1966, though, the 23-year old Wilson's artistic horizons expanded dramatically. That year, he produced Pet Sounds, considered by many to be one of the greatest albums ever made. In the process of bringing it to life, Wilson rewrote all the rules of what a record could be. On the charts in America, the album reached #10 and featured four hit singles (including two Top 10 hits, a reworking of the folk standard "Sloop John B" [#3] and "Wouldn't It Be Nice" [#8] as well as two others that cracked the Top 40 - "God Only Knows" and "Caroline No"). One Pet Sounds outtake, "Good Vibrations", took shape as the next Beach Boys single. It was not just their first million-selling, worldwide #1, but an absolute milestone in recording history.



Tickets for the June 8 Brian Wilson - Pet Sounds: The Final Performances event are now on sale at $99 / $79 / $59, including a limited number of VIP meet and greet packages at $395. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at (603) 225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the CCA's box office at 44 South Main St., Concord, NH, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11AM to 6PM and Saturdays from 11AM to 2PM.

The award-winning Capitol Center for the Arts (ccanh.com) inspires, educates, and entertains audiences by providing a quality venue for the performing arts as well as a wide range of professional-level, artistically-significant presentations. The Center is conveniently located off Rt. 93 in downtown Concord, New Hampshire and is close to several quality restaurants, shopping boutiques, and other area attractions. The facility first opened in 1927 as the Capitol Theatre, a prime stop on the Vaudeville circuit; it later became Concord's premier movie house and concert hall. After closing in 1989, it underwent a multi-million dollar renovation / modernization and reopened in 1995 as the Capitol Center for the Arts. Today, the Capitol Center is home to the 1304-seat Chubb Theatre, the Governor's Hall ballroom, and the Kimball House, a Victorian mansion. Its newest venue, the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 16 S Main St, is scheduled to open in June 2019. This new space will include a mainstage, second floor lounge, and the relocated Spotlight Café.





