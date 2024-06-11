Blues Legend Russell Watts Performs at Park Theatre This Saturday

The Fabulous Russell Watts & the Atlantic Avenue Band will perform at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH this Saturday, June 15 at 7:30pm.

The Atlantic Avenue Band brings new life to classic rhythm, blues, soul, rock, and jazz music. Hailing from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, the band is fronted by the legendary (and “fabulous”) Russell Watts.

Russell Watts' path to Massachusetts was hardly straightforward; it began in a North Carolina Baptist church choir. In 1985, he moved up north to work at Digital Equipment Corp. in Andover. After being let go from Digital, he went on to work security. After that, he started performing karaoke at various locations across Massachusetts before switching to blues jams.

His sound represents a wide range of blues and non-blues genres, including disco, gospel, funk, soul, Motown, rock, rhythm and blues, and country blues.

The concert takes place in The Park's 333-seat acoustically acclaimed Eppes Auditorium.

Tickets for The Fabulous Russell Watts are $15.  Purchase by going to http://theparktheatre.org/russell-watts/, calling the box office (603) 532-8888 or you can buy at the door. Doors to the theatre and the bar lounge open at 6:30pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester MA.




