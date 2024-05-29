August Concerts Revealed in the River House Restaurant Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prescott Park Arts Festival, an independent arts nonprofit, is delighted to announce the lineup for the August concerts in the River House Restaurant Concert Series, marking the Arts Festival's 50th anniversary season. The series features a diverse array of talented artists, promising memorable performances throughout the month and all summer long.

Joy Oladokun - Friday, August 2

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun brings her soulful voice and poignant lyrics to the stage. Her music blends elements of folk, R&B, and pop, creating a unique sound that resonates with audiences. Oladokun's heartfelt storytelling and powerful vocals make her a Festival favorite, returning after giving a stand-out performance on the Wilcox Main Stage in 2021.

Allen Stone - Monday, August 5

Allen Stone, known for his blend of soul, R&B, and funk, will light up the stage with his infectious energy and soulful tunes. His smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics have earned him a dedicated following. Stone's live performances are a joyous celebration of music and connection that the Arts Festival audience is no stranger to. Back for his third year in a row, it wouldn’t be a 50th anniversary celebration without the incomparable “Uncle Al”. This concert is a part of the Arts Festival’s Rain or Shine Series in partnership with The Music Hall. All shows in the Rain or Shine Series will happen regardless of weather. Beautiful Day? The concert will happen as planned in the park. Stormy Weather? The announcement will be made if the show will move to The Music Hall.

Della Mae + The Last Revel - Wednesday, August 7

Grammy-nominated bluegrass band Della Mae will be joined on the Main Stage for a co-bill evening with Americana trio The Last Revel for a night of toe-tapping tunes and intricate harmonies. Della Mae's virtuosic musicianship and The Last Revel's raw energy promise an unforgettable evening of music that honors tradition while pushing boundaries. The Last Revel will start things off at 7pm and Della Mae will close out the show.

The Lil Smokies - Wednesday, August 14

Progressive bluegrass band The Lil Smokies bring their innovative sound to Prescott Park. Known for their dynamic live performances and masterful instrumentation, The Lil Smokies blend bluegrass roots with modern influences, creating music that is both timeless and fresh. This concert is a part of the Rain or Shine Series and will happen regardless of weather.

The Brothers Comatose with Griffin William Sherry - Thursday, August 15

Folk-rock band The Brothers Comatose are known for their energetic performances and tight harmonies like many experienced in the park during their concert in the 2021 season. They’re back to deliver a night of foot-stomping rhythms, drawing from folk, rock, and Americana traditions. Singer-songwriter Griffin William Sherry, co-founder of the independent band The Ghost of Paul Revere, will open the night.

The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers, presented by Wilcox - Monday, August 19

The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers, the Navy’s premier popular music group, will perform a diverse set of family-friendly favorites, meant to entertain veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy. This show will also be supported with American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters, made possible through the support of season Accessibility Sponsors, Novocure and The Fuller Foundation. Audiences can expect to enjoy Top 40s tunes from the 60s to today, music by The Eagles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and more. Supported by Evening Sponsor, Wilcox, this performance showcases the versatility and talent of these outstanding musicians, providing an evening of high-caliber entertainment that will be fun for the whole family.

Snail Mail - Monday, August 26

Indie rock sensation Snail Mail, fronted by singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan, takes the stage with her introspective lyrics and dreamy guitar melodies. Her critically acclaimed music captures the essence of youthful vulnerability and resilience, making her a standout voice in the indie music scene.

Brandy Clark - Saturday, August 31

Closing out the month is Grammy-nominated country artist Brandy Clark. Known for her sharp storytelling and rich vocals, Clark’s songs offer a blend of humor, heartache, and honesty. Her ability to craft compelling narratives in her music has made her a beloved figure in contemporary country music.

"Approaching the concert series for the 50th anniversary season, we knew we wanted to celebrate with some of the artists who have become a part of our Festival family, while inviting new artists to join us for this milestone. It’s been such a treat to curate and I think we really landed on a line-up that truly has something for everyone," said Prescott Park Arts Festival’s Executive Director, Courtney Perkins. "The community response so far has been overwhelmingly positive and we can’t wait to carry that energy with us into this summer-long celebration of keeping meaningful arts experiences accessible for 50 years.”

Join in celebrating the 50th anniversary with a diverse array of concerts at Prescott Park. Each performance promises a unique and enriching experience, reflecting the diverse tapestry of today’s music scene.

Comments