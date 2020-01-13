An Evening With Chevy Chase And A Screening Of NATIONAL LAMPOON'S VACATION Will Be Held At The CCA

Take a road trip with the legendary Chevy Chase as he presents a screening of National Lampoon's Vacation on Friday, March 27 at the Capitol Center for the Arts, along with a moderated conversation and audience Q & A. Chevy (Clark Griswold) will share stories LIVE from the making of the movie along with tales from throughout his storied career.



An original member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom with starring roles in such blockbuster hits such as Caddyshack (1980), Fletch (1985), and Three Amigos! (1986). But it was with National Lampoon's Vacation (1983) that Chase became a franchise favorite. Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend.



Tickets for the March 27 Chevy Chase Q&A and movie screening are currently on sale starting at $59.50. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a photo with Chevy and the best seats in the house are available. Tickets may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also be obtained at the CCA box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.





