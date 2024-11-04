Alfred Hitchcock & Christopher Reeve Documentaries To Screen At Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two new critically acclaimed documentaries will debut simultaneously at The Park Theatre this Friday, November 8, and have their last screening on November 14.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story tells the amazing story of Christopher Reeve and his astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman that set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor, before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care -- all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family.

My Name is Alfred Hitchcock reveals the story behind one of the masters of cinema. A century after the debut of Alfred Hitchcock's first feature, he remains one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema. But how does his vast body of work and legacy hold up in today's world? Mark Cousins, the award-winning filmmaker behind Women Make Film, The Storms of Jeremy Thomas, and The Story of Film: A New Generation, tackles this question and looks at the auteur with a new and radical approach: through the use of Hitchcock's own voice (via a near perfect imitation by British actor Alistair McGowan) . As Hitchcock rewatches his films, we are taken on an odyssey through his vast career -- his vivid silent films, the legendary films of the 1950s and 60s and his later works -- in playful and revealing ways.

Tickets for both films are $10 ($9 for seniors, children, students and active military), and all seats are reserved. Get showtimes and more info as well as purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. All credit cards are accepted.

