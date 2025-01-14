AS SMALL AS STARS Comes to the Players' Ring Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“As Small As Stars,” a magical take on the parents of the children who left their home to fly to Neverland with Peter Pan, will be on stage at the Players’ Ring Theatre from Jan. 31 through Feb. 16.

Written by Will Murdock and directed by Kelli Leigh-Ann Connors, “As Small As Stars,” is a heartwarming drama sprinkled with fantastical elements inspired by J.M. Barrie’s “Peter Pan.”

Night after night, George and Mary Darling wait for their children to return from wherever they've gone. If they ever knew of Neverland, they've long forgotten.

George is imminently practical, while Mary can’t stop dreaming of their return. When magic starts creeping into their lives, Mary and George have to decide – should they keep going as they have been – or finally choose to believe?

Murdock is a Georgia-based playwright and director. He is the artistic director and sometimes playwright of “Swamp Gravy,” Georgia’s official folk-life play. “Our theater tells the true stories of our community annually on stage” he said.

“I love movies and theater and hate cooking— but every now and then I forget for a week, and try to feed myself before remembering that fact and giving up.”

Another play of Murdock’s, “Pain(t),” was selected and produced by the Players Ring in April of 2023 under the direction of local director Christopher Savage.

Murdock stumbled upon the Ring’s website and was excited to see how many plays it was doing every year and the fact that they have such a focus on new plays.

“I love having to get creative with a space, so seeing the different ways they use their space made me feel like they would be a good fit for me,” he said.

“I have always loved the story of Peter Pan. Living in a rural area, I truly feel like the VHS of Mary Martin’s televised version of the Peter Pan musical was my introduction to theater. And then I really found the beauty of the language of the book through the film versions. The idea of Wendy’s mother having a kiss her father never could get always seemed such a huge emotional thing in the story, so I think that’s where this play began— in that kiss.”

“As Small As Stars” takes place in the nursery on the days and weeks that Peter has the children in Neverland.

“It’s what I imagine is happening back home, so the events of the two stories are almost happening simultaneously,” Murdock said.

“I hope what the play does is open people’s hearts up to magic and empathy—and helps people realize that sometimes we hurt in different ways. It’s a play about two people who love each other deeply but have trouble expressing that. I hope the romance of the story inspires a kiss or two. And that people leave feeling like they could fly.”

This is the New England premiere of “As Small As Stars,” an original production.

“I cannot wait to come see what this cast and creative team have created,” he said.

Director Kelli Connors said she was very interested in this idea of connecting with the intangible.

“We cannot trace it or track it because it defies logic, but it make our lives worth living,” she said. “Love is one of those illogical intangibles. To quote George's Mother from the play: ‘We don’t deserve love – that’s what makes it so beautiful. We get it anyway. Somehow.”



In Connors conversations with the playwright, he shared how fascinated he is with Peter Pan's story and that this would not be his last play to explore Pan.

“That being said, Peter and his magic provide a framework for the play, but the action of the story lives in the relationship between Mary and George Darling and how they find their way forward once their children have been taken,” she said. “As for magic – well, it’s one of those illogical and intangible things that each audience member will experience in their own way and that’s what makes it so lovely.”

Katie Gall plays Mary Darling in this production; George Darling is played by Joshua Paul Moore; Mother/Nana by Leslie Pasternack; and Peter Pan by Alex Brown/Anna Tolley.

The set designer is Dane Leeman; tech directors/set builders/props by Jeff and Jennifer Mason; costume design by Victoria Carot; stage managing and prop managing by Fiona Devito; and lighting design by Ben Bagley.

“I am blessed to work with very talented designers whose collaborative focus is on creating the best experience possible for the audience,” Connors added.

“I am particularly grateful for our stage manager, Fiona Devito, who is not only a Peter Pan aficionado, but a fervent advocate for Peter in the rehearsal room. I would like the audience to experience the magic of hope. Hope for humanity, hope for our future. A way forward.”



