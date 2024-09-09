ALICES ADVENTURE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Prescott Farm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative is once again teaming up with Prescott Farm to bring audiences a unique theatrical experience. Follow Alice and the White Rabbit through the beautiful grounds of Prescott Farm and meet up with familiar characters along the way in this promenade theatre event - Alices Adventure in Wonderland.

This marks the first time Powerhouse has produced a show in which the audience follows a character through each scene at different locations. This production has 5 Alices and 5 White Rabbits so a new combo kicks off their adventure with a small group of audience members every 20 minutes. Each pairing will perform twice each day, allowing Powerhouse to have 10 time slots available on each date. Powerhouse has also double-cast all the other roles and split them into the "Eat Me" and "Drink Me" casts, a play on the classic scene in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. So if there is a particular person you wish to see perform make sure you check the schedule and sign up for the correct time slot!

"It's been exciting to direct this first-of-its-kind production for Powerhouse. I have thoroughly enjoyed the individuality and creativity that each actor has brought to this show. There are so many different Alice/Rabbit and cast combinations that you could see the show 10 times and get a different performance each time, which is part of what makes this production so unique and wonderful," says director Courtney Palmer.

Alices Adventure in Wonderland will perform on September 15th, 21st, and 22nd from 1 PM to 4 PM at Prescott Farm with departure times leaving every 20 minutes. Each show will be around 45 minutes to 1 hour in length and requires audience members to walk to each scene so appropriate footwear and comfort walking around the campus is recommended. For more information on the schedule and to purchase tickets, please go to www.powerhousenh.org/alicesadventure. There are only 16 tickets available for each time slot so don't wait until the last minute to purchase your tickets at the link above. Tickets are $10 and the adventure promises to be fun for all ages!

This special event is sponsored by Boothby Therapy Services and is part of the 2024 Spark Series sponsored by Taylor Community, Laconia Daily Sun and Home Beautiful. Powerhouse's 2024 season is generously sponsored by Lavalley Middleton Building Supply, Meredith Village Savings Bank, and the Platinum Group.

Check out powerhousenh.org for all the latest info on Powerhouse, or contact info@powerhousenh.org for more details and other opportunities to get involved or become a sponsor. For more information on all the programs at Prescott Farm go to prescottfarm.org.

Comments