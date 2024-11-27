A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE Begins At Majestic Theatre In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Majestic Theatre will present Sh-Boom! A Christmas Miracle on December 6-8, 2024. Written and created by Roger Bean.

It's 1965. A few years ago, Denny and the gang achieved overnight fame when they won the WOPR Radio “Dream of a Lifetime Talent Search” as “Denny and the Dreamers.” After a few years of touring and having a taste of the big time, the fledgling group broke up over slights and grievances, mostly petty and non-existent.

In this holiday sequel, the gang gets back together to perform again as a group for the Christmas Bazaar at Wally's church. Denny and Eugene won't speak to each other, Duke and Lois are in the middle of an un-acknowledged marital spat, and Wally is left to broker the peace for Christmas. Filled with great 60s doo-wop hits and holiday classics.

Sh-Boom! A Christmas Miracle is directed by A. Robert Dionne, choreographed by Bruce Williams and stars: Gavin King, Noah Lyons, Jonah Rivers, Robby Sturtevant and Lillian Strang.

Join The Majestic for “Sh-Boom! A Christmas Miracle” on Friday December 6 at 7pm, Saturday, December 7 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, December 8 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for seniors 65+ and $15 for youth 17 and under.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.

