A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Playing at The Players' Ring

Performances run through December 22.

Dec. 19, 2022  

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Playing at The Players' Ring Thirty years ago, Michael Tobin stood in the wings of The Players' Ring, waiting for the City of Portsmouth's final approval before opening the doors and welcoming audiences to the very first show of the area's newest theater. Now, thirty years later, The Players' Ring will honor the history and legacy of that very first show with their production of Michael Tobin's A Christmas Carol, running from December 2nd-22nd.

Tobin's adaptation of A Christmas Carol brings Charles Dickens's words off of the page, leaving narration at the door in favor of action, music, 125+ costume pieces and wigs, period set pieces and props, and numerous special effects that will transport the audience to the Victorian 1800s. Honoring Dickens's original vision of the "ghost story," Tobin's A Christmas Carol keeps true to the original story through drama, comedy, romance, and mystery - as well as a score of traditional and original music.

"A Christmas Carol is iconic. It's a holiday "must see" tradition," said Tobin. "The story will put even the most "humbug" patron in the holiday spirit. Its message is universal and relevant. And you don't have to celebrate Christmas to appreciate the play- this is a play for anyone and everybody, regardless of your ethnicity, religious belief, age or lifestyle. If you want a truly beautiful, heartwarming holiday escape- THIS is the show to see."

A Christmas Carol features a tri-state cast of professional actors including Michael Tobin (Scrooge), Ralph Wark (Bob Cratchit/Pickwick), Jeff Cabral (Fred/Young Scrooge), Jacob Kilroy (Caroler 3/Charity Man/Mr. Fezziwig/Doctor Brownlow/Old Joe), Phil Adams (Marley/Dick Wilkins/Topper/Longford/Undertaker), Phil Hesketh (Ghost of Present/Charles/Mr. Tupman/The Vicar), Jill Butterfield Maloney (Mrs. Hughes/The School Mistress/Mrs. Cratchit), Ava Valianti (Caroler 2/Ghost of Past/Marha Cratchit/Ghost of Future), Katie Makem-Boucher (Caroler 1/Charwoman/Mrs. Fezziwig/Alice), Corrie Owens-Beauchesne (Charity Woman/Caroline/Belle/Fred's Wife/Mrs. Dilber), Michael Mone (Young Ebenezeer/Peter Cratchit/Ignorance/Boy on the Street), Bexley Parkington (Fan/Belinda Cratchit/Want/Servant Girl), Lulu Richmond (Tiny Tim). The production team behind this holiday classic includes Michael Tobin who in addition to adapting, acting and directing, is also responsible for light, set and costume design, Master Electrician Christian Arnold, and Stage Manager / Board Operator Michaela Pride.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:00PM, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30PM. Additional holiday performances will be held Monday, December 19th- Thursday, December 22nd at 7:00PM. General Admission tickets are $30, student and senior tickets are available for $27, and children's tickets (under 12) can be purchased for $17. Tickets can be purchased at www.playersring.org.

This year, the theatre lobby will host a pop-up gift shop featuring works from local artists and artisans: What A Wood Work, Wildewood Handcrafted Goods, Nina Herlihy, Amanda Kidd-Kestler, Shannon Robertson of SLRCeramics, Ilysse Sirmaian, and Turin & Turin Clayworks. Support them all as well as the Ring year-end fundraising efforts by shopping while you enjoy the show!

ABOUT THE PLAYERS' RING: The Players Ring provides the Seacoast with an intimate and distinctive performance experience by cultivating artistic creativity and freedom and by engaging audiences with unique and exciting theatrical opportunities.


