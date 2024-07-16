4K Restored SEVEN SAMURAI To Screen At Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The film has been called a masterpiece by so many, it's hard to keep count. For it's 50th Anniversary, SEVEN SAMURAI has been completely restored in 4K for the first time. It will be screened only once at Jaffrey's Park Theatre on Friday, July 26 at 6:30 pm. The film will be presented on the theatre's giant screen in the Eppes Auditorium.

One of the most thrilling movie epics of all time, SEVEN SAMURAI tells the story of a sixteenth-century village whose desperate inhabitants hire the eponymous warriors to protect them from invading bandits. This three-hour ride from Akira Kurosawa—featuring legendary actors Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura—seamlessly weaves philosophy and entertainment, delicate human emotions and relentless action, into a rich, evocative, and unforgettable tale of courage and hope.

“The art of Moving Pictures is on every frame,” says George Lucas.

“The pictorial Shakespeare of our time,” says Steven Spielberg.

The film is in Japanese with English subtitles. There will be a ten-minute intermission. Tickets are $10/$9. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Group sales are also available. Doors open at 6 pm, with Eve Pierce playing in The Park's Lounge Bar.

The Park Theatre Performing Arts Center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. Only 90 minutes from Boston or 6o minutes from Worcester. The facility is fully accessible.

Comments