3rd Annual Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns This Weekend

The Jaffrey St. Patrick's Day Parade is ready to turn the streets of Jaffrey green for the third time this Sunday, March 15. It's the little parade that has now become the big parade. Big enough to have the bragging rights of second largest St. Patrick's Day parade in the state of New Hampshire.

The parade begins at 2pm in front of the St. Patrick Parish parking lot and moves east along Main Street to downtown Jaffrey.

This year the parade will include six marching bands, four parade floats as well as many new parade surprises. Additionally, a special parade presentation of Irish dancing will be given by Jaffrey Grade School students. The police and fire departments of Jaffrey will also be part of the parade. The Flying Irish Dancers of Ashby, Massachusetts will perform at the gazebo on the Jaffrey park common.

For the first time, the Knights of Columbus will carry on their shoulders the official and blessed three foot statue of parade namesake, Saint Patrick. The parade's Grand Marshall is Jimmy Quinn from Donegal. Mr. Quinn has been grand marshal since the first parade.

The town and surrounding communities have given resounding support for the parade. Over 50 sponsors signed on to sponsor this year's parade including, WKNE radio, the official media sponsor.

The parade organizers are offering a $100 prize for both Best Float and Best Store Window. Local area restaurants (The Monadnock Inn, Monadnock Country Cafe, Sunflowers Café, Cafe 532, Jaffrey American Legion, Emma's 321) have joined the fun and have added traditional Irish menu items to their menus.

Before and during the parade The Park Theatre will be selling hot dogs with toppings, sodas, chips and hot coffee. Their booth will be located on Main Street in the alley between the new theatre and the Sunflowers Café building. The food sale was made possible by donations from 99 Restaurant & Pub and Coca-Cola. Proceeds will help the theatre as it gets ready to open this summer.Questions, including sponsorship and participation in next year's parade, can be directed to Kevin Hampsey, the parade's executive producer at (603) 801-6100.





