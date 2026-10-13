Shrek The Musical to Return to Amsterdam at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
The production will run at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis, following acclaimed runs of HEATHERS, AVENUE Q, and WITCHES OF EASTWICK.
Following acclaimed runs of Heathers, Avenue Q and Witches of Eastwick, Happily Ever After (HEA) Productions is bringing back to the stage its acclaimed production of the Tony Award-winning spectacle, Shrek the Musical. After a sold-out run earlier this year, the beloved production returns to Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis on 27 November, bringing the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film to the stage in a vibrant, English-language musical adaptation.
At its heart, Shrek the Musical is a powerful story about outsiders, unlikely friendships, and the beauty of self-acceptance. When the grumpy ogre Shrek discovers his swamp has been overrun by banished fairytale creatures, he sets off on an unexpected adventure with a wisecracking Donkey to reclaim his home. Along the way, a daring rescue, a headstrong princess, and a kingdom full of misfits turn his world upside down, leading to a hilarious and heartwarming journey about challenging expectations, embracing who you are, and discovering that true love—and a happily ever after—can come in the most unexpected forms.
HEA Productions brings this beloved story to life with bold visuals, playful costumes, and a high-energy score. By bringing a large-scale Broadway favorite into an intimate local setting, the company offers audiences a front-row experience of the show's musical numbers, comedy, and moments.
'Shrek is a crowd-pleasing masterpiece that resonates with everyone,' says the production team. 'We've focused on the joy of musical theatre—big ensemble numbers, sharp comedy, and moments of genuine sincerity that stay with you long after the final bow.'
Practical Information
Dates: November 27-29 and December 3-6, 2026
Venue: Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
Language: English
Tickets: https://www.heaproductions.nl/shrek-revival
About the Company
Happily Ever After Productions is an English-speaking theatre company based in the Netherlands, known for staging Broadway musicals in their original form. Previous productions include Heathers, Avenue Q and Witches of Eastwick, both of which were warmly received by audiences.
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