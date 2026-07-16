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SILVER FOXES to Make European Premiere in Amsterdam with Writer Stan Zimmerman

Silver Foxes runs 31 July - 8 August 2026 at Amsterdams Theaterhuis.

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SILVER FOXES to Make European Premiere in Amsterdam with Writer Stan Zimmerman

This summer, Amsterdam's oldest English-language theatre company, InPlayers, will present the European premiere of Silver Foxes, a new comedy by James Berg and Stan Zimmerman, whose television credits include The Golden Girls, Roseanne and Gilmore Girls.

Set in a time-worn mid-century Palm Springs home, Silver Foxes follows Chuck and Benny, two gay men in their sixties and former partners who have found a way to remain close friends. When their oldest friend Cecil is forced back into the closet after moving into a homophobic retirement community, their chosen family comes together to remind him that no one should have to hide who they are, regardless of age.

Blending sharp comedy with genuine heart, Silver Foxes explores friendship, ageing, love, identity and the importance of chosen family. While celebrating LGBTQ+ lives, the play speaks to anyone who has ever searched for acceptance, connection and a place to belong.

To celebrate the European premiere, Stan Zimmerman will travel from Los Angeles to Amsterdam to attend the opening performances. During his visit, he will host post-show Q&A sessions on 31 July and 1 August, giving audiences the opportunity to meet one of Hollywood's most respected comedy writers and hear about his transition from television to theatre.

The production is directed by Rae Gerritsen and presented by InPlayers, Amsterdam's oldest English-language theatre company, during the week that the city celebrates WorldPride. Silver Foxes runs 31 July - 8 August 2026 at Amsterdams Theaterhuis.

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