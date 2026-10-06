Video: Netherlands Production of & JULIET from Stage Entertainment

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A new Dutch-language trailer for & JULIET has arrived online, giving audiences a glimpse of the jukebox musical as it continues its run in the Netherlands.

& JULIET reimagines the aftermath of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, following Juliet as she chooses her own path rather than meeting the fate written for her. The musical is built around a catalogue of pop songs, threading well-known hits into a story about rewriting one's own ending. The show has found audiences internationally with its jukebox format, pairing familiar music with a comedic take on a classic tragedy.

The Dutch staging is part of Stage Entertainment Nederland's slate of musical productions currently running in the Netherlands, bringing the show's English-language pop score to Dutch audiences. The trailer serves as a promotional push for the ongoing production, highlighting the energy and spectacle audiences can expect from the staging.

Stage Entertainment Nederland has previously shared cast-focused content tied to the production, including a video featuring cast members Bram Tahamata and Dave Rijnders discussing their roles and the show's message of self-love.

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